Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including two Horses In Focus

Buzz Box of interest with Loughnane on board

Hierarchy can gain quick compensation

Cooperation on a dangerous mark

Buzz Box made the perfect start for Bryan Smart when dead-heating with an above-average newcomer over six furlongs at this course 12 months ago and he has largely held his form well since, particularly at this track.

He was unlucky to bump into a well-treated rival over this course and distance two starts back, and the winner that day has franked the form several times since, including two wins, while Buzz Box also caught the eye back at this venue last time - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result.

He attracted support on that occasion, given a patient ride but not at all getting a clear run through, making good headway when meeting trouble over a furlong out and unable to recover from there. Buzz Box is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark under Billy Loughnane, who is having his first ride for the yard.

Hierarchy got back on the up when finishing first past the post in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield last week, only to be disqualified in the stewards' room after his rider weight in 4.5lb light.

That was due to a missing weight cloth which was mistakenly left in the stable after the horse reportedly proved difficult to saddle, but such was the manner of Hierarchy's success, he probably would have won still if carrying his official weight.

He raced in touch, making good headway over a furlong out, and readily drawing clear in the closing stages to comfortably beat the market leader. Connections turn him out quickly and he's taken to gain compensation now from a revised mark, which remains a lenient one (he has been rated as high as 105 and his last win came from a BHA mark of 80).

Cooperation was picked up cheaply by shrewd connections (6,000 guineas) and was well backed but failed to fire on his stable debut over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in November. However, he shaped much better when narrowly beaten over this course and distance last week, and he's worth backing to build on that effort now.

Cooperation ran his best race in a while after 10 weeks off and refitted with a hood, and he can be marked up further for his effort given he had to work his way from one side of the track to the other to launch his challenge, earning himself the Horse In Focus Flag.

He was beaten only a neck by a well-handicapped, back-to-form rival and only just failed to get on top. He represents connections that do extremely well with such types and he's one to be positive about moving forward from a mark in the 50s (he could also be turned out quickly a Wolverhampton next week too).

