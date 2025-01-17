Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Sectional horse

Fingle Bridge is a Horse In Focus

Cloud Cover interesting back at Newcastle

Brosay is a Sectional horse

Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!

Fingle Bridge ran to a useful level when winning his bumper by 18 lengths at Chepstow in December 2022 and looked something out of the ordinary when brushing off a two-year absence on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter last month.

Admittedly, that wasn't the strongest maiden hurdle, but Fingle Bridge came in for sustained support - he started a strong 7/2-on favourite - and proved in a different league to his rivals, always travelling powerfully and displaying a sharp turn of foot to readily move clear after two out.

The bare form is nothing special, but he has significant potential to improve - he has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating and also has the Horse In Focus Flag - and should have no problem defying a penalty before moving on to bigger and better things.

Recommended Bet Back Fingle Bridge in the 12:15 Market Rasen SBK 8/11

Newcastle stage and excellent card on Friday, featuring several useful, and competitive handicaps, and the James Tate-trained Cloud Cover is definitely a horse to be interested in.

She has an excellent record on an artificial surface, progressing right through the handicap last season, which culminated with a win in the Fillies' And Mares' Championship on All-Weather Finals Day over this course and distance.

Cloud Cover was given a well-deserved break afterwards and shaped better than some of her form figures suggest on her return. She confirmed herself a mare to be reckoned with on the all-weather when winning a Listed event at Deauville last month.

She didn't need to be at her best on that occasion, and is now up to a career-high mark of 100, but she is a classy operator, so she is expected to prove too strong for these rivals at a course and over a distance which clearly suits.

Recommended Bet Back Cloud Cover in the 13:00 Newcastle SBK 9/5

Brosay was highly tried when trained in Ireland by Diego Dias, contesting the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and a valuable sales race at Naas, and he has made an excellent start for new connections.

He had no problem dropping back to five furlongs round the sharp turns at Lingfield on his stable debut, and he caught the eye back at that venue over six furlongs last week, too, arguably unlucky not to win having been hampered by the winner on a couple of occasions.

That performance can be upgraded further when taking sectionals into account as he ran the final two furlongs just under a second quicker than the eventual winner, and he was the only horse in the field to dip under 23 seconds over that distance.

Brosay was given the Sectional and Horse In Focus Flags following that performance and he's able to race from the same mark (due to be 2lb higher in the future) now. The straight six furlongs at Newcastle should suit his run style better and he's strongly fancied to make it two wins from three starts for this yard.

Recommended Bet Back Brosay in the 13:35 Newcastle SBK 16/5

