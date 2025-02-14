Timeform

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages the evening action in Britain on Friday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Kelso and Newcastle on Friday.

Top-Rated Wise Eagle well treated on handicap debut

Wise Eagle is a useful sort on the Flat and he bounced back to his best in that sphere when a good second in a valuable handicap at Newcastle last month.

That creditable effort came on the back of a couple of confidence-boosting wins over hurdles at Musselburgh and Catterick where he won by wide margins and with loads in hand.

He may not have had much to beat in those two starts over hurdles but an opening BHA handicap mark of 123 could vastly underestimate him based on the level of form he showed on the Flat.

Recommended Bet

Back Wise Eagle in the 14:50 Kelso

SBK1/1

Barnaby can build on superb course record

Barnaby has compiled a superb record over seven furlongs at Newcastle and he took his record over the course and distance to five wins from seven starts when successful a couple of weeks ago. 

That was a career-best effort on Timeform ratings from Barnaby who was well on top at the finish, ultimately scoring by a length and a half from a last-time winner.

Barnaby has a 6lb higher mark to deal with here but he still appeals as being on a fair mark and should launch a bold bid over a course and distance that clearly suits.

Recommended Bet

Back Barnaby in the 19:30 at Newcastle

SBK11/4

Horse In Focus Papa Cocktail can build on recent promise

Papa Cocktail has shaped well on two of his last three starts, offering encouragement that he can take advantage of a falling mark.

Papa Cocktail looked unlucky not to finish closer when sixth in a six-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton last time as he was making headway when hampered inside the final furlong.

That performance earned Papa Cocktail Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he looks capable of building on that promise as he should have a strong pace to chase over this stiff five furlongs. He is 7lb below the mark he defied when completing a hat-trick at Carlisle a couple of seasons ago.

Recommended Bet

Back Papa Cocktail in the 20:00 at Newcastle

SBK4/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies two Catterick speedsters to roll back the years

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 33/1 Kempton pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Kempton

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Musselburgh

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor