Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Wise Eagle ahead of the handicapper

In-form Barnaby suited by Newcastle test

Papa Cocktail can take advantage of reduced mark

Wise Eagle is a useful sort on the Flat and he bounced back to his best in that sphere when a good second in a valuable handicap at Newcastle last month.

That creditable effort came on the back of a couple of confidence-boosting wins over hurdles at Musselburgh and Catterick where he won by wide margins and with loads in hand.

He may not have had much to beat in those two starts over hurdles but an opening BHA handicap mark of 123 could vastly underestimate him based on the level of form he showed on the Flat.

Recommended Bet Back Wise Eagle in the 14:50 Kelso SBK 1/1

Barnaby has compiled a superb record over seven furlongs at Newcastle and he took his record over the course and distance to five wins from seven starts when successful a couple of weeks ago.

That was a career-best effort on Timeform ratings from Barnaby who was well on top at the finish, ultimately scoring by a length and a half from a last-time winner.

Barnaby has a 6lb higher mark to deal with here but he still appeals as being on a fair mark and should launch a bold bid over a course and distance that clearly suits.

Recommended Bet Back Barnaby in the 19:30 at Newcastle SBK 11/4

Papa Cocktail has shaped well on two of his last three starts, offering encouragement that he can take advantage of a falling mark.

Papa Cocktail looked unlucky not to finish closer when sixth in a six-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton last time as he was making headway when hampered inside the final furlong.

That performance earned Papa Cocktail Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he looks capable of building on that promise as he should have a strong pace to chase over this stiff five furlongs. He is 7lb below the mark he defied when completing a hat-trick at Carlisle a couple of seasons ago.

Recommended Bet Back Papa Cocktail in the 20:00 at Newcastle SBK 4/1

