Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Salt Rock can follow up chasing debut success

Lightly-raced Gwennie May Jem likely to improve

Return to Sandown to suit Farceur du Large

Salt Rock improved on his three efforts over hurdles to make a winning start over fences on his handicap debut at Hereford last month.

There was a lot to like about the way Salt Rock stayed on to lead soon after the last and win by a neck, denying an in-form rival who was bidding to complete a hat-trick, and he was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time.

He has a 6 lb higher mark to deal with but is completely unexposed over fences and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver, and this longer trip looks in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Salt Rock in the 12:55 at Doncaster SBK 9/4

Gwennie May Jem made no impact in maiden and novice hurdles but produced a much more encouraging effort when beaten around six lengths in third on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter in November.

That form looks even better now given the winner was a good second off a 9 lb higher mark next time, while the third has subsequently completed a quick-fire hat-trick.

Gwennie May Jem stuck to his task and gradually stayed on at Uttoxeter, so he looks likely to benefit from this longer trip. He's in excellent hands with the Skeltons and is the only runner in this 18-strong field that has the Timeform 'small p'.

Recommended Bet Back Gwennie May Jem in the 13:28 at Doncaster SBK 10/3

Farceur du Large has been let down by his jumping on occasions over fences, but he fared well in two starts at this course last season, putting in a good round when winning this event 12 months ago and then following up in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup a few weeks later.

Farceur du Large was disappointing in the Staffordshire Plate at Uttoxeter on his final start last campaign and he looked very rusty when beaten a long way on his return at Newbury in November, but he'll benefit from dropping back into this much less competitive company and is clearly effective around this course.

His two efforts over this course and distance last season were up there with the best form he has shown, and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb based on those performances.

Recommended Bet Back Farceur du Large in the 15:00 at Sandown SBK 6/4

