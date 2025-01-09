Timeform

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Newcastle finish
There is evening racing at Newcastle on Friday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Lingfield and Newcastle on Friday...

  • Fai Fai faces easier task

  • Making A Move a Horse In Focus

  • Gustav Graves can follow up under a penalty

Fai Fai of interest back off correct mark

Fai Fai is a past course-and-distance winner for this yard, and he bounced back to form in a much stronger race than this 10 days ago.

He raced from 12lb out of the handicap on that occasion - started at 40/1 - and excelled himself in a much stronger race than he needs to contest, settled in behind the leaders and staying on strongly in the closing stages without laying a glove on the impressive winner.

No back down in class, he is able to race from his correct mark now and, despite being drawn widest of all in stall 9, there isn't much pace in this race on paper, so hopefully his jockey can get him across and into a good position. If Fai Fai is in similar form to last time, he must go close up against this lesser opposition at a track he's clearly effective at - he's 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Fai Fai in the 11:45 Lingfield

SBK15/4

Making A Move gets the 'Horse In Focus Flag'

Making A Move showed next to nothing in a handful of starts for John Michael Burke when trained in Ireland (125/1 was the shortest price he was sent off), but he was gambled on when making his debut for these connections and wasn't beaten far.

He showed his first form on what was his handicap debut, travelling into the contest with purpose, but ultimately shaping as though the step up to a mile and a quarter was too much of a test on his return from three months off.

Making A Move also caught the eye dropped in trip over this course and distance last week, too, looking unlucky not to go very close and perhaps even win. He again travelled well, but had to wait for a gap, and once it opened, he finished his race well.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, marking himself out as a horse to back next time, and kept to classified company, he looks the one to beat on these terms - he's 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Making A Move in the 16:10 Newcastle

SBK3/1

Mason going for seventh win on Graves

Joanna Mason and Gustav Graves have built an incredible rapport with each other, successful six times when teaming up together, the latest over this trip at Wolverhampton on Monday.

He confirmed the promise of his previous run - which came over this course and distance - and landed good support in the process, capitalising on a tumbling mark in an easier grade of handicap.

Gustav Graves was given a confident ride, held up early before making good headway out wide round the bend, and he stayed on strongly in the final furlong to score by half a length.

This race looks a little stronger, but he is of big interest turned out under a 4lb penalty, particularly given his exploits around this time last year (won five times).

Recommended Bet

Back Gustav Graves in the 17:15 Newcastle

SBK11/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

