Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus

Unequal Love fancied to bounce back from HQ defeat

Santorini Star to continue progress for same stable

2 lb rise in weights shouldn't stop Carlyle Square

The Cheveley Park-owned Unequal Love has outstanding claims on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in this listed sprint, the Wiliam Haggas-trained mare 6 lb clear of her closest market rival Frost At Dawn thanks to a portfolio of form that includes a win (over seven furlongs) at the track and a number of placed efforts in Group company, including in last season's Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup where she was beaten less than a length behind Montassib.

She was disappointing on her comeback in listed company at Newmarket but looked as if she would come on plenty for the run (behind Frost At Dawn who was runner-up) and is fancied to reverse the form now back at Haydock.

Haggas - who currently has the Timeform 'hot trainer' flag - has a 25% strike-rate at Haydock over the last five seasons and a level stakes profit of +£25.88, and Jubilee Stakes entry Unequal Love is expected to enhance it further.

Recommended Bet Back Unequal Love to win the 15:00 Haydock SBK 13/8

There are two 'Horses In Focus' in this competitive fillies' handicap, but the nod goes to Santorini Star who should be suited by 1½m and is selected to take the next step up the ladder for Haggas' Somerville Lodge stables.

A 290,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, Santorini Star is out of a dam who won over 1¼m-12.4f so it's no surprise that she has improved since her stamina was drawn out, and she looked a filly to follow when winning a five-runner event at Brighton last time by 1½ lengths from Manara.

That was her first run on turf, and, likely to progress further, she can get the better of fellow HIF Umbria who was only headed late on her comeback at Kempton last time out. The hat-tricking seeking Beset and Roger Varian's Orchard Keeper, who had three of these behind her when second at Southwell last time, are both respected, but they should help hold up the price of the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Santorini Star to win the 15:15 Goodwood SBK 9/4

Julie Camacho's progressive filly Carlyle Square missed out only narrowly at Doncaster last time out (winner beaten a short-head since) and is fancied to take another step forward here and get off the mark at the chief expense of in-form maiden Antelope who produced one of his best efforts at Yarmouth earlier this month.

Camacho has a £57.71 profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting and her Wootton Bassett filly picked up the 'Horse In Focus' flag when looking unlucky not to win when a neck second to Frostmagic on her handicap debut at Doncaster last time, just failing having been outpaced from three furlongs out.

Despite being a half-sister to the high-class winner up to seven furlongs Limato, she has clearly inherited plenty of stamina from her dam who won over 1¼m (on debut) and is fancied to continue her progress over this trip and further over the next few months; a 2 lb rise in the weights likely underestimates her.

Recommended Bet Back Carlyle Square to win the 17:17 Haydock SBK 15/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here