Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including eyecatcher at Lingfield

Chances can be given to most of the five runners in the two-mile handicap chase at Newbury (16:33) but preference is for Venetia Williams' course-and-distance winner The Famous Five who was successful here in late-December. He confirmed the promise of his chasing debut earlier in the month on that occasion, and while he only had a short head to spare over The Good Doctor (who runs earlier on the card), Charlie Deutsch always seemed confident he was going to get there.

The Famous Five was disappointing on his next start at Haydock when his jumping was poor, but he was much better in that department at Chepstow last time when getting back on track and finding only progressive rival Donnacha too good.

Twice a winner on heavy ground over hurdles last season, The Famous Five will be suited by the testing conditions forecast at Newbury and, just 2 lb higher than when winning here in December, he makes appeal off the same mark as last time, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

Recommended Bet Back The Famous Five in the 16:33 at Newbury SBK 3/1

Thirsk trainer Bryan Smart has been on a roll since the end of January with four of his last six runners, all of them at Newcastle, being successful. Among those winners is sprinter Beale Street who has been thriving at Newcastle all winter, in fact, and was recording his third victory there last time from his last six starts.

Beale Street's latest success was a cosy one by half a length from Monks Dream, with the pair pulling a little way clear, and the way he travelled through the race in the manner of a well-handicapped horse suggests he may well be able to defy a 4 lb rise in the opener at Southwell (16:40).

Beale Street tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb and while he has done all his all-weather racing on Newcastle's tapeta so far, there's no reason why he shouldn't give his running on the same surface at Southwell.

Recommended Bet Back Beale Street in the 16:40 at Southwell SBK 5/4

Lingfield's card features trial races for All-Weather Finals day and one who will be looking to book his place at Newcastle on Good Friday again is Fantastic Fox in the mile handicap (17:20). He finished third in the Mile Handicap on All-Weather Finals day last year behind Talis Evolvere and meets the same rival on 5 lb better terms here.

The same pair had previously met over this course and distance last January when Fantastic Fox had come out on top, winning his third race of the winter. He has been given a lighter all-weather campaign this time but has shaped well in both his starts, catching the eye when fifth at Kempton in November and then giving another good account when a staying-on second to Storm Star at Newcastle last month.

Fantastic Fox's trainer Roger Varian has the 'Hot Trainer' flag after a successful month which has included a listed success at Lingfield among five victories, and Fantastic Fox, who also holds a Lincoln entry, can make the most of a handy draw in a tight contest where just 3 lb covers the entire field on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Fantastic Fox in the 17:20 at Lingfield SBK 4/1

