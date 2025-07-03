Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus at Sandown

Getreadytorumble on a steep upward curve

A good opportunity for Windlord

Ventura Express well handicapped

Getreadytorumble has made marked progress in each of his four starts so far, leaving his debut form well behind when narrowly denied at Wolverhampton in May, and he's had no trouble in winning his last two starts, looking well ahead of his mark on his handicap debut at Goodwood last time.

Getreadytorumble still looked a little rough around the edges when opening his account at Brighton the time before, so it wasn't much of a surprise that he took another giant leap forward in form terms, produced to lead two furlongs out and edging to his left when in command in the final furlong.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that performance, while his trainer has the Hot Trainer Flag, to highlight he's in top form, and there is also a Jockey Uplift Flag too with Tom Marquand now taking over in the saddle.

Therefore, the Flags point strongly in the direction of Getreadytorumble, and he's fancied to defy an 8lb rise in the weights to bring up a hat-trick.

Three-year-olds don't have a great record in this listed contest, but it looks like a race in which the Andrew Balding-trained Windlord can get his career back on track in.

He had some near-smart form as a juvenile last season, building on previous promise when blowing apart a novice event at York to open his account at the third attempt. Windlord then started joint-favourite for the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and that form worked out well with the winner, Hotazhell, going on to win the Group 1 Futurity Stakes at Doncaster next time.

Windlord wasn't beaten far on his return in the Classic Trial over a mile and a quarter at this course on his return, proving himself a smart colt, but he has been used as a pacemaker the last twice for Field of Gold in the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes.

He wasn't given a hard time once he'd done his job at Royal Ascot and, while he perhaps isn't up to Group 1 level just yet, he's definitely capable of making his mark in this company. There is a chance he will get the run of this race, too.

Ventura Express's recent form figures don't look too inspiring, but he has won this race twice in the last three years, and a return to this venue could spark him back into life.

He made an encouraging return to action when runner-up to a race-fit rival at Newcastle in March, leaving the impression he'd be better for the run and, while he perhaps hasn't progressed as expected since, he has fallen back down the weights as a result.

It has to be said that he's been competing in much stronger handicaps than this, though, and he wasn't seen to best effect at Doncaster last time, barely having a race given the repeated trouble he met.

The handicapper has taken the decision to drop him 3lb since, which puts him on a mark in the 70s for the first time in over two years. Ventura Express is drawn widest of all, but he should have enough in hand from this mark for that not to be too much of a problem, and he'll be dangerous back in this lesser grade of handicap.

