Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus and a 4/1 bet at Chester

All bar one of the runners in York's valuable mile and a quarter handicap (16:10) hold an entry in the John Smith's Cup and the one who can book his place in next month's contest over the same course and distance is the lightly-raced four-year-old Burrito for John & Thady Gosden.

After winning on his debut at Newmarket last summer, Burrito seemed not to handle the turns at Chester next time but appreciated the return to a galloping track when showing plenty of improvement on his handicap debut at Newbury last month.

Travelling powerfully just off the pace, Burrito went on around two furlongs out and held off the challenge of Sovereign Sea in the final furlong to win by half a length. But with a gap of nearly five lengths to the third at the end of a race run at an unrelenting gallop, the form looks potentially strong and both the first two earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag. Sovereign Sea takes on Burrito again here and is weighted to go close once more, but Burrito is open to further improvement and can come out on top again.

Lucinda Russell's gelding John L Sullivan very much takes the eye from his current mark in one of the handicaps over an extended seven furlongs on Chester's card (16:35). A full 5 lb clear at the head of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he looks very well treated at the outset of his four-year-old campaign.

John L Sullivan held his form well last season, getting off the mark in a handicap at Wetherby in June and signing off with another win at Musselburgh in November when he did well to get up late after coming from off the pace following one of his slow starts.

An imposing sort, John L Sullivan looked set to do well from three to four, having also had a breathing operation over the winter, and he wasn't given too hard a race on his return at Ayr last month when making late headway after being left poorly placed, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. Better is anticipated here despite his wide draw, though given his style of racing, that might not be the negative it first appears.

Michael Bell is operating at a very healthy 17% strike-rate this season and the stable looks to have a good chance of another winner with Telecommunication in Goodwood's mile and a quarter handicap (18:05). He didn't really progress at two after making his debut in quite a hot newcomers race at Newmarket but was all the rage on his reappearance at Wolverhampton in March only to turn in a laboured effort.

However, back on turf and a galloping track, Telecommunication left his previous form behind when getting off the mark at Yarmouth in May, leading under two furlongs out and grinding it out as he held on from the Richard Hannon-trained pair Gigi Bliss and Antelope.

The placed horses have done plenty for the form since by both winning next time out and Antelope will be bidding to complete a hat-trick when he runs at Sandown during the afternoon. With his Yarmouth race working out well and 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Telecommunication can build on that success with another victory.

