Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a trio of improvers
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Chelmsford, Lingfield and Newcastle on Friday...
Marchogion caught the eye at Lingfield last time
Party Bear capable of completing hat-trick
Unbeaten Sky Majesty stands out on form
'Horse In Focus' Marchogion has more to offer
Marchogion
- J: David Probert
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 422-913
Marchogion caught the eye when third behind the reopposing So Darn Hot and Carbine Harvester at Lingfield in February, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.
Marchogion had to settle for minor honours at Lingfield but he left the impression that he might have gone close had circumstances been more favourable and he not found himself further back than ideal.
That was his best effort yet, but the way he finished off in the straight suggests he is capable of even better under the right circumstances and he has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver. Also in his favour is the superb form of trainer Andrew Balding who has had ten winners from 25 runners since Saturday.
'Horse In Focus' Party Bear open to further improvement
Party Bear (Ire)
- J: Sam James
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 735-211
Party Bear failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden/ novice company on turf last season but she has proved a different proposition in all-weather handicaps this year and has shown markedly improved form.
Party Bear still looked a bit rough around the edges when beaten a head on her return at Wolverhampton in January and she duly stepped up on that to get off the mark back at the same venue last month.
Party Bear was well on top at the finish at Wolverhampton and it was a similar story at Southwell last time where she progressed again to score by a couple of lengths in taking fashion, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. She still looks fairly treated under a 6 lb penalty and is the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'small p'.
Sky Majesty a clear choice on ratings
Sky Majesty (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 111-
Sky Majesty is a half-sister to a couple of smart sprinters in Angel Alexander and Democracy Dilemma and she proved herself a talented type during an unbeaten juvenile campaign.
Sky Majesty showed race-by-race progress on Timeform's figures across her three races, winning a Newbury maiden, a Group 3 at Ayr and a Group 2 at Chantilly.
The form she showed when winning at Chantilly, beating the Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Daylight, is comfortably the best on offer here and she is 11 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this conditions stakes, while she also has the 'small p' still attached to her rating.
