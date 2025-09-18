Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Newcastle

Remmooz progressing for in-form yard

Orionis to confirm promise of Salisbury second

Unlucky Invitorio can go one better

Owen Burrows has the 'Hot Trainer' flag and can maintain his good run of form with progressive three-year-old Remmooz who is stepping up from handicap company in the listed Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes at Newbury.

He was lacking experience in his previous try in a higher grade when fourth in the Jersey Stakes but it says plenty for the promise he showed in winning novices on his first two starts at Doncaster that he was one of the market leaders at Royal Ascot.

While that task proved beyond him, Remmooz wasted no time getting back on the up when making his handicap debut at York in July, beating some in-form older rivals, and took another step forward back there at the Ebor meeting last month. A bit too free early on, he didn't see the mile out as thoroughly as the first two when third to Bullet Point, but back at seven furlongs here, he can continue his progress back up in grade.

Recommended Bet Back Remmooz in the 16:05 at Newbury SBK 2/1

There are a couple of 'Horses In Focus' in Newbury's fillies' handicap and they can fight out the finish to this mile and a half contest with Orionis from the William Haggas stable fancied to get the better of Simon & Ed Crisford's Quebella.

Orionis is going for her third win of the year after winning a maiden at Ripon and a handicap at Windsor in June. Back under Tom Marquand, she ran her best race yet last time when a length second to Favorite Memory in a steadily-run race at Salisbury.

Given the way she shaped, a stronger pace would likely have suited her even more as she was staying on at the finish, with running left, pulling nearly ten lengths clear of the third, Aiming High, who won her next race. Orionis wandered in the closing stages at Salisbury, so the addition of cheekpieces should help her concentration.

Recommended Bet Back Orionis in the 16:40 at Newbury SBK 2/1

Invitorio has been tumbling in the weights this year without taking advantage but his latest start when looking an unlucky loser signalled he's ready to win again and he looks the one to beat in Newcastle's six-furlong handicap.

Formerly trained by Karl Burke, Invitorio was having only his third start for Ruth Carr when runner-up over the same course and distance eight days ago. That was in a better-grade handicap, and it was a messy contest in which Invitorio was one of a few to meet trouble, being still on the bridle when shuffled back two furlongs out and then finishing well once getting a gap to go down by half a length to Sole Spirit.

That earned Invitorio the 'Horses In Focus' flag, and granted better luck in running he's capable of going one better off the same mark here.

Recommended Bet Back Invitorio in the 19:15 at Newcastle SBK 3/1

