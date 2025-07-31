Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlight three to back at Goodwood including a top-rated Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Glorious Goodwood on Friday...
-
Course specialist Aggagio of interest
-
Opera Ballo a strong ratings choice
-
More to come from Shaman Champion
Goodwood, 13:20 - Aggagio saves his best for Goodwood
Aggagio (Fr)
- J: Ashley Lewis
- T: Gary & Josh Moore
- F: 5623/8-431
The Gary & Josh Moore-trained Aggagio has an excellent record at Goodwood - he's a five-time course winner - and he looks the one to be with in this staying handicap.
He has raced almost exclusively at Goodwood on the Flat since 2022 and he proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways over two miles at this venue last month, landing some nice bets in the process.
Agaggio was never far from the pace, sent for home two furlongs out under this good-value 7lb claimer and always holding the chasing pack at bay. That form is working out well, too, with the runner-up and fourth both winning next time.
He needs to prove his stamina for this four-furlong longer trip, having finished sixth in this race a couple of years ago, but he's older now and a subsequent 4lb rise for his latest success looks very fair.
Goodwood, 13:55 - Opera Ballo has an excellent chance
Opera Ballo (Ire)
- J: Non Runner
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 11611
Opera Ballo stands out a mile on ratings in the Thoroughbred Stakes following his impressive success in listed company at Newmarket three weeks ago and he's a strong fancy.
His sole blip in his short career to date came in the Craven Stakes, but he hasn't looked back since, winning the Heron Stakes at Sandown and proving much too strong for the reopposing Seagulls Eleven last time.
That was a very smart performance, backed up by the timefigure, and one which advertised he's very much ready for a step up into pattern company. The addition of a hood has allowed him to settle better and his potent turn of foot will continue to stand him in good stead.
Cosmic Year has been put in shorter than expected, but that means Opera Ballo is available at odds-against, a price which may look very big given he's 8lb clear of that rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and he's the only runner in the field with the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement.
Goodwood, 16:20 - Shaman Champion on a fair mark
Shaman Champion (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Richard Hughes
- F: 195
Oisin Murphy has won three times from seven rides for Richard Hughes this year, and an overall 24% strike rate when teaming up together is one to note.
Murphy rides Shaman Champion for Hughes at Glorious Goodwood on Friday and he looks interesting now making his handicap debut. He made a striking impression, albeit in a weak race, when making a winning debut at Leicester in May, and he wasn't beaten far in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.
Shaman Champion arguably should have finished closer back in calmer waters at Newbury last time, too, caught further back than ideal in a race where those who raced prominently were at an advantage.
He fared best of those who were held up, though, and he remains a horse with the potential for better now handicapping from what looks a workable opening mark of 83, while a high draw is often an advantage over six furlongs at Goodwood.
Now read more horse racing previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: 80/1 shot among seven selections from Rhys Williams on a mega day of racing in the UK and Ireland
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Goodwood Day Three Tips: Get ready to rumble with Thursday 79/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Goodwood Day Three Tips: Get ready to rumble with Thursday 79/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: French raider fancied in King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen