Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Lady of Andros narrowly beaten the last twice

Double Rush less exposed than his Hamilton rivals

York winner Squealer still on a good mark

Lady of Andros is improving all the time for Ollie Sangster and after an unlucky defeat last time she looks capable of going one better under top weight in the fillies' handicap at Newmarket.

She was trained in France by Andre Fabre at two, and while she failed to add to her debut success last year, she wasn't discredited on more than one occasion in listed company, including when sent over to Newbury.

However, she has improved with each run in handicaps this year for her current yard and has gone very close in her last couple of starts. After going down by a head at Chester when wandering under pressure and being headed close home, Lady of Andros was caught in a pocket at York last time before finishing fast to be beaten a neck behind Easy Peeler. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with the 'Horse In Focus' flag, she can get her head in front this time.

Recommended Bet Back Lady of Andros in the 18:25 at Newmarket SBK 9/4

Charlie Hills has yet to have a winner at Hamilton, but he has only ever sent three runners on the long trip north from Lambourn and all three were placed. However, he can land a good prize at the Scottish track with unexposed three-year-old Double Rush in the Scottish Stewards' Cup.

Double Rush looked thrown in on his handicap debut at Newmarket in April, having run to a high figure in a maiden at Wolverhampton the time before, and duly won comfortably. Given a break before another valuable three-year-olds' contest at York last month, Double Rush shaped promisingly in third behind Hucklesbrook having been left poorly placed following a tardy start.

Double Rush earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for that effort, and with a 5 lb rise for his Newmarket win looking lenient, he's capable of gaining compensation from the same mark here where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Double Rush in the 18:35 at Hamilton SBK 13/8

Pontefract's five-furlong handicap looks an intriguing seven-runner contest with Nigel Tinkler's recent York winner Squealer making most appeal given that he's still on a good mark judged on some of his form from last year.

For the second year running, he had a winter campaign in Bahrain but wasn't as successful this time as he had been the year before. However, that made him a well-handicapped horse on his return to these shores, and before last month's York win he had shaped well with placed efforts at Thirsk and Doncaster.

Confirming that promise, Squealer got the better of JM Jungle at York by three quarters of a length after staying on to lead in the final hundred yards. The smart runner-up has since finished third in a listed race at the same track. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Squealer looks capable of making a bold bid to follow up from a 4 lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Squealer in the 19:55 at Pontefract SBK 7/4

Now read more Horse Racing Tips and Previews here.