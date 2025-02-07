Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a sectional horse

Clear claims for Moulins Clermont on ratings

Flegmatik can enhance Kempton record

In-form Eligible shaped well last time

Moulins Clermont showed very little on his chasing debut and return from nearly two years off at Newbury in November. However, upped markedly in trip, he produced a much more encouraging effort when runner-up back at that track in December.

Moulins Clermont looked a big threat after the third last but was perhaps still in the need of the run after such a long absence as he failed to sustain his effort as well as the winner.

That form was given a boost by the winner going on to follow up in decisive fashion at Windsor last month so Moulins Clermont looks fairly treated able to run off the same mark here. Moulins Clermont is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and still has the 'p' to show he's likely to do better in this sphere.

Recommended Bet Back Moulins Clermont in the 14:20 at Kempton SBK 9/4

Flegmatik's sole success last season was achieved at Kempton and that took his tally at the course to three. Flegmatik also has three placed efforts from his eight starts at Kempton so he has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track.

Flegmatik is now a ten-year-old and hasn't been at his best this season but he's now 6 lb below his last winning mark and produced his best effort of the campaign when third at Ascot last month.

He is fitted with blinkers instead of his usual cheekpieces and looks likely to give a good account of himself back at a track where he has such a positive record.

Recommended Bet Back Flegmatik in the 15:25 at Kempton SBK 7/2

Eligible ended 2024 in good form, winning two of his final three starts of the year, and he showed he remains in excellent order when fourth in a seven-furlong handicap at this venue last month.

Eligible was caught further back than ideal in a race run at just a steady pace but he made good headway in the straight and shaped better than the bare result would suggest, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

The sectionals back up the visual impression as he clocked the fastest final-three-furlong time and earned a sectional upgrade at least 3 lb higher than anything else in the race. He will have no problem stepping back up in trip to a mile here as he won over course and distance on his penultimate start.

Recommended Bet Back Eligible in the 16:10 at Southwell SBK 8/1

