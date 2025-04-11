Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional Flag

Falconer open to significant improvement

Moon Over Miami will be happier back on turf

Spirit of Farhh let in lightly

This looks a good novice event which is sure to throw up plenty of future winners and it is Falconer who makes the most appeal.

He made his debut in a maiden at Nottingham last season which has been won by a couple of Derby winners in the last decade and he looked well above average as he beat a well-fancied Ralph Beckett newcomer into second.

Falconer impressed with how quickly he cut through the pack from the rear on that occasion, and he displayed a terrific attitude to hold off the odds-on favourite, with the pair pulling clear of the remainder - his performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, while he was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, too.

He is just the sort to go on improving as a three-year-old, especially now moving up to a mile and a quarter given his middle-distance pedigree - he also the 'Timeform Large P' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to sizeable progress.

Recommended Bet Back Falconer in the 15:37 Newbury SBK 5/2

Moon Over Miami made an excellent impression when making a winning debut over a mile and a quarter in heavy ground at Doncaster last season, running to a high level for a debutant, and that form worked out very well.

He didn't need to improve to follow up under a penalty at Yarmouth in May, but he seemingly had a problem afterwards as he wasn't seen out on turf again in 2024.

Moon Over Miami has been quite expensive to follow since returning in January, but he has shaped well in defeat, and it is easy to excuse his latest effort at Lingfield where he raced on the unfavoured inside and also met trouble in running.

The all-weather track at Lingfield would have been too sharp for him anyway and he remains a horse to be interested in back on turf at a more galloping course. He's still unexposed at two miles and can finally prove a mark of 90 a lenient one.

Recommended Bet Back Moon Over Miami in the 16:20 Newbury SBK 9/4

Spirit of Farhh had already been gelded ahead of his debut at Ascot last season, but he showed plenty of ability, beaten only a head by the useful winner who has franked the form since.

He ran to a similar level next time, this time beaten by a couple of nice types, and that form also worked out well.

Spirit of Farhh progressed a chunk to open his account over an extended six furlongs at this course when last seen in October, well backed to do so and easily beating a next-time-out winner.

That came on heavy ground, and this will be the fastest surface he's raced on, but the handicapper appears to have taken a chance with his opening mark of 87. He's 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has the '+' attached to his rating, signalling he may be capable of better still.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit of Farhh in the 16:45 Newbury SBK 4/1

