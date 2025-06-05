Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Ratings Choice

Maximized looks a smart prospect

Maximized was a whopping £720,000 purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he could hardly have made a better impression when making a winning debut at Haydock last month.

He was seemingly overlooked by William Buick on that occasion, starting a bigger price as a result, but he comfortably got the better of his odds-on stablemate, and there was no fluke about that performance.

Maximized knew his job, travelling well close up to the lead before being produced to lead two furlongs out, and he readily moved clear in the closing stages while also showing signs of greenness. There should be plenty more to come from him and this looks the perfect stepping stone on his way to pattern company.

Recommended Bet Back Maximized in the 14:05 Epsom SBK 5/4

Canon's House started last season in good fashion before his form tailed off towards the back end, and he showed much improved form to open his account on his return at Carlisle last month.

That was over five furlongs and he blew that race apart from the front, going with plenty of fluency before easily going clear in the final furlong, stretching six lengths clear of the favourite.

Connections have wisely found an opportunity for him to run under a penalty and, given he has form over six furlongs, this longer trip shouldn't be an issue, and he'll be incredibly hard to beat if in similar form - he's at least 12lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Canon's House in the 15:00 Thirsk SBK 15/8

Rhoscolyn won this race in 2021, and again 12 months ago, both on ground Timeform described as soft, so with the rain which has fallen in his favour, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

He has seemingly been working his way back to fitness in three runs so far this season, running his best race of the year when not beaten too far in sixth at Chester last week on ground which probably wasn't ideal.

Rhoscolyn has likely had this race as one of his main early-season targets given his history and, racing from the same mark as last year, he looks a big player with likely softer ground in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Rhoscolyn in the 17:10 Epsom SBK 10/3

