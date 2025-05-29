Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Ratings Choice at Brighton

Kisskodi can open his account

Buy The Dip of interest back at Brighton

Pole Star sets a good standard

Kisskodi has shown improved form since entering handicaps this season, well backed on his return when finding just one too good at Newcastle, shaping better than the bare result at Catterick next time, and producing a big career-best effort when beaten a head at Haydock last week.

Again, he attracted good support in the market, and left the impression he should have won, looking in control once kicking for home, but his rider looking over both shoulders in the final furlong while not being quite as vigorous as earlier in the race.

Kisskodi was given the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards, marking him out as a horse to follow, and connections have wisely turned him out quickly so he can race from the same mark. He's been expensive to follow this year, but has a professional jockey back on board, and looks particularly well treated - he's at least 9lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Kisskodi in the 14:05 Brighton SBK 5/4

Buy The Dip goes particularly well at Brighton with form figures of 321421, both of those wins coming over this course and distance, and he looks interesting returned to this venue.

Indeed, he has the Horses For Courses Flag as a result, and he's handicapped to strike having dropped 4lb below his last winning mark. Buy The Dip didn't shape too badly on his return in a stronger race than this at Newbury a fortnight ago, either, and he can have that effort marked up given he fared best of those ridden prominently in a race that teed up for the closers.

He often comes good at this time of the year and he represents a trainer who has his horses in good form at present - he has the Hot Trainer Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Buy The Dip in the 16:40 Brighton SBK 4/1

William Buick can boast a 35.63% strike rate at Haydock in the last five seasons, and he can further strengthen that record on the Charlie Johnston-trained Pole Star. He was found sorely wanting for know-how on his debut at Chester earlier this month, but showed plenty to work on by the end, running on late against the fair rail under a considerate ride.

Pole Star improved as expected for that experience when beaten a head at Newmarket last time, still leaving the impression he was learning on the job, and sticking to his task well once the winner went past.

That form sets a solid standard in this race - he's at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and still has the 'small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement - and he's expected to go one place better now.

Recommended Bet Back Pole Star in the 18:05 Haydock SBK 5/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here