Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Ratings Choice

Power Fizz didn't need to improve to open his account at Newcastle in January, but he did do considerably so when following up on his handicap debut at Newmarket last month, having a good track position but it was hard not to be impressed by the way he went about his business.

He also beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion, and lost little in defeat when denied in a photo finish at Goodwood on Saturday. Power Fizz proved himself still well treated following a 7lb rise, beaten only by a promising sort who had some strong form from last season and seems destined for even better things this year.

Connections have decided to turn him out quickly, meaning he can race from the same mark (he's set to be 4lb higher in future races), and he has at least 6lb in hand on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. There should be even more to come from him and, from a handicapping perspective, he's hard to ignore.

The horse with the most potential in this field is the William Haggas-trained Space Legend, who has just a maiden win to his name, but has all the hallmarks to develop into a high-class four-year-old.

Space Legend had some smart form last year, beaten only by the very impressive Calandagan in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot before not being suited by being held up in a steadily-run race in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on his next start.

The Great Voltigeur at York was run at a sound pace which suited him better and, while he could only finish fourth, he proved better than ever in doing so, losing little behind the likes of Los Angeles, Illinois and King's Gambit.

Interestingly, he's been gelded since, and as a well-made type, with plenty about him physically, he has the potential to make giant strides this season. The drop back to a mile and a quarter at a track like Chester does pose a slight question, but he certainly has the ability to bridge the gap on form with horses like The Foxes and Liberty Lane - Space Legend still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating.

Tuco Salamanca has proved a revelation since undergoing a wind operation, showing much improved form to open his account in a seven-furlong maiden at Kempton in February, and going on to rattle off a quick-fire hat-trick on his next two starts in handicaps.

One of those came over an extended mile at Wolverhampton, but his best efforts have come over shorter, and he ran especially well when hitting the frame in a six-furlong handicap on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday.

That was his first try at a bare six furlongs, and he was actually unlucky not to push the winner extremely close, getting no sort of run until the race was almost over, but finishing with a flourish in the final 100 yards - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result.

The handicapper has left Tuco Salamanca on the same mark, which is clearly a lenient one, and a strong pace forecast will also help his chances back over a straight six furlongs with a stiffish finish.

