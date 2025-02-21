Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horses In Focus

Demnat was very impressive on his British and stable debut - he was bought from Francois Nicolle for €64,000 - when routing his opposition by 15 lengths on his return from a mammoth absence at Ludlow last season.

He looked a potentially smart prospect on that occasion and, while he didn't progress as expected after that performance, based on his Ludlow effort, and the form he showed in France, he's much better than he was able to show.

Demnat took a step back in the right direction on his return from eight months off when finishing third at Newbury in November, looking threatening as he moved into contention approaching the second-last, but not finding as much as expected and he also hung to his left in behind the first two home.

That was the fastest ground he'd ran on, so that is a possible excuse, and he has been given plenty of time since. The return to a soft surface will be in his favour and he is in less-competitive company now; he's worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark.

Casa Loupi wasn't at his best last season, tumbling down the weights as a result, but he has returned in much better heart since returning last month. He raced from a mark 16lb lower than the start of last season when making a winning return over two miles at Sandown last month, having the race sewn up some way from home, and even a mistake at the last didn't stop his jockey easing him down close home.

Casa Loupi was raised just 3lb for that success and he followed up in an equally dominant fashion over the same course and distance last week, having the run of the race this time, again blundering the last but quickening clear again on the run-in under this conditional.

Due to the conditions of that race, Casa Loupi is able to race from the same mark now, and he's officially 8lb ahead of the handicapper. He moves up in trip now and, while he has never won over this far, he did finish runner-up over a similar distance as a juvenile, and it is worth remembering he also finished second in the Adonis that same season;. he will be very hard to beat in the same form.

Rohaan perhaps isn't the force of old anymore - he won the first of his two Wokingham's at Royal Ascot from a mark of 112 in 2021 - but he appears to be building up to something, and is too well handicapped to ignore.

He wasn't at his best and struggled for consistency last year, his best effort actually coming on the all-weather in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield in March from a mark of 105, but he was unable to build on that back on turf, though he did shape better than the bare result on more than one occasion.

Rohaan also caught the eye over this course and distance three weeks ago - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as a horse to look out for next time.

He did some good late work on that occasion having been caught too far back, travelling as well as any but the leaders just didn't come back in what was a steadily-run event. A lack of pace is a slight concern again, but there are a few who like to race prominently, so it shouldn't be a dawdle, and Rohaan should have too much class for his opposition now dropping into a 0-85 handicap for the first time in over four years.

