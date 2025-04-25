Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus clear on ratings

If Not For Dylan can repeat 2023 victory

Coco Mademoiselle to make amends for recent exit

Last Shamardal to return to winning ways

If Not For Dylan has won on his last two visits to Perth, including in this marathon handicap chase two years ago, and he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at this venue.

If Not For Dylan missed all of last season and possibly needed the run on his return from 20 months off and first start for Lucinda Russell at Haydock in December, but he built on that to score at Newcastle in January.

If Not For Dylan appreciated the return to front-running tactics - he'd made most of the running when landing this contest two years ago - and he returned to something like his best. He looks set to give another good account of himself in a race which may well have been the plan given his course record and proven stamina.

Recommended Bet Back If Not For Dylan in the 14:05 at Perth SBK 5/1

Coco Mademoiselle ran well when runner-up at Sandown last month on her first start for 12 weeks and she was in the process of putting up another bold show at Cheltenham eight days ago until stumbling and unseating her rider at the third last.

Coco Mademoiselle had tanked her way through that race, looking like a well-handicapped mare, and had yet to be asked for her effort at the time of her departure.

She looked a big threat there and earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time. She's able to run off the same mark here and looks well treated based on how she was going at Cheltenham and the form she showed when runner-up on her chasing debut at Worcester in September. She is 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on that Worcester performance.

Recommended Bet Back Coco Mademoiselle in the 15:17 at Perth SBK 9/4

Last Shamardal was narrowly denied the hat-trick on his first start on turf at Ripon last week but he has strong claims off the same mark here.

Last Shamardal looked set to extend his winning sequence when going on approaching the final furlong but he was overhauled by a strong-staying handicap debutant in the final stride, missing out by a short head.

That was just about Last Shamardal's best performance yet so it would be difficult to say he didn't stay the mile, despite being caught close home, but he will have no problem dropping back in trip here and can resume winning ways. He is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Last Shamardal in the 16:50 at Doncaster SBK 9/4

