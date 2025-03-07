Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Exeter

Lord of All Saints hasn't looked back since being sent handicapping and he can win his fourth race in a row for Harriet Dicken and conditional rider Bradley Harris in the two and a half mile contest at Ayr (16:10).

After comfortably getting off the mark at Leicester in November, Lord of All Saints made a mockery of an 8 lb rise in the weights at Warwick the following month when following up in facile fashion once leading on the bridle three out.

A bigger hike in the weights failed to stop him completing his hat-trick at Sandown last time when cruising through from out the back to beat next-time-out winner Marlacoo by four lengths. Lord of All Saints earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for his latest success which suggests the handicapper hasn't caught up with him just yet. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he can win again.

Recommended Bet Back Lord of All Saints in the 16:10 at Ayr SBK 2/1

Peter & Michael Bowen have the 'Hot Trainer' flag with their last eight runners all finishing in the first three and have good chances of maintaining that run with All Inn Hand in Exeter's novice handicap hurdle (17:22).

She was having her third run over hurdles when catching the eye in a mares' novice at Warwick last time when ridden by a claiming amateur. Outpaced on the home turn, All Inn Hand rallied in the straight and finished well for fourth behind I Am The Moon, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Out of a mare who stayed well over hurdles for the same connections, All Inn Hand looks the type to improve for the return to a longer trip here, and she makes plenty of appeal with Sean Bowen, who rode her in her bumpers, back in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back All Inn Hand in the 17:22 at Exeter SBK 15/2

After a frustrating run of near-misses, Newcastle regular King's School ended 2024 with a couple of determined wins that showed there's nothing wrong with his attitude at the business end of a race even though he's a habitual slow starter.

That being the case, he was unsuited by the lack of pace on his latest start over course and distance when unable to make much impact from the rear but shaped as though back in form and wasn't beaten far in the end although only fifth of six behind William Dewhirst.

Provided this isn't run at a crawl, King's School can confirm the promise of last week's run and he's very much of interest at the head of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings now that he's racing off his last winning mark.

Recommended Bet Back King's School in the 20:15 at Newcastle SBK 5/2

