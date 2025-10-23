Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 11/4 Horse In Focus at Doncaster

Jubilee Walk has strong form to his name

Day of Grace a filly on the up

Reappearing Calico best fresh

James Ferguson's sprinter Jubilee Walk has some strong form in the book and makes most appeal in Doncaster's opener where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

He was only beaten a neck by subsequent listed winner Elmonjed in the Sky Bet Dash at York in July and was runner-up last month in another competitive event at Ascot which has worked out well with the fourth, Candy, going on to win the Ayr Silver Cup. Jubilee Walk meets his Ascot conqueror Brosay on 4 lb better terms here.

Since then, Jubilee Walk has earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag with a fine third behind Run Boy Run when beaten a couple of necks in the Ayr Gold Cup. Still in top form, he might have been able to get past the first two had he been in a position to race closer to them but ended up finishing well with too much ground to make up in the disadvantaged group. He can gain a deserved first win of the season with cheekpieces back on.

Recommended Bet Back Jubilee Walk to win the 13:33 at Doncaster SBK 11/4

Get more Cheltenham tips in Racing...Only Bettor featuring Rachael Blackmore

William Haggas' progressive filly Day of Grace didn't make her debut until this May but has hit top form now that she has qualified for handicaps this autumn and can complete her hat-trick at Doncaster following wins at Thirsk and Goodwood in the last few months.

Day of Grace was one of the first off the bridle at Thirsk but the softening ground that day put the emphasis on stamina over a mile which she clearly relished, and she stayed on to lead in the final 50 yards and was well on top at the line.

As expected, therefore, she proved well suited by stepping up to a mile and a quarter at Goodwood where she won easing down to beat Pink Lily, who takes her on again here, by three and a half lengths. Day of Grace earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for her latest win and, well in under a penalty, she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Day of Grace to win the 15:26 at Newbury SBK 13/8

Twelve months ago, the valuable two-mile handicap chase on Cheltenham's opening day of their season was fought out by Calico and Matata and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the same pair having the race between them again. Calico came out on top by a neck from the front-running Matata in a well-run race last year after idling on the run-in and he's capable of repeating that win.

Dan Skelton's chaser is only 2 lb higher in the weighs now and meets Matata on better terms, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

As last year's win shows, Calico has a fine record fresh, and he has also twice finished runner-up at Cheltenham on his seasonal debut in the past, including over hurdles at this meeting. But he also ran another good race on his final start last term, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag, when runner-up in the Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree where he fared easily best of those held up, though could make no impression on winner Sans Bruit who made all.

Recommended Bet Back Calico to win the 15:35 at Cheltenham SBK 11/4

Now read more racing tips and previews