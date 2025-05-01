Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Amiloc should not be underestimated on return

Cosmic Year can prove too classy for rivals

Better to come from lightly raced Fifty Nifty

Likely favourite Secret Theory quickened up nicely to win a Nottingham novice on his return last month, doing well to come from the rear in a very steadily run race, with sectional times suggesting he could have proved even more dominant given a better pace to chase.

He's not the only one of these who has impressed on the clock as well as on the eye, however, as Amiloc also earned Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag when successful on his latest start at Kempton in September.

Amiloc, carrying a penalty for his win at the same track a month earlier, looked in a bit of trouble as the field turned for home, but he produced a power-packed surge in the straight to make up plenty of ground and win by a length and three-quarters in a good time, with the runner-up four and three-quarter lengths clear of the third.

Sectionals suggest Amiloc can have that effort upgraded for making up so much ground, while the runner-up gave a boost to the form by going on to finish second in the Zetland Stakes and Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Amiloc heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb from the penalised Secret Theory, so he shouldn't be underestimated on his return.

Recommended Bet Back Amiloc in the 14:00 at Goodwood SBK 15/4

Cosmic Year has created such a big impression in two starts that he would have been worth his place in the 2000 Guineas, so he stands out as the one to beat in this listed contest.

Cosmic Year hails from an excellent family - he's out of a Group 1 winner and is a half-brother to the high-class Time Test - and he showed he has inherited plenty of ability when quickening six and a half lengths clear in a Sandown novice on debut last season.

That strong-travelling style and sparkling turn of foot was also on display on his return in a Kempton novice last month as he quickly scooted five lengths clear in the style of a Group 1 performer in the making.

It's possible he would have found the 2000 Guineas proving a shock to the system so early in his development but this listed contest should provide an ideal stepping stone. He is already second on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and he has the Timeform 'Large P' to show he is deemed capable of much better form.

Recommended Bet Back Cosmic Year in the 14:20 at Newmarket SBK 1/1

Fifty Nifty made a promising start to his career last season, winning two of his four starts including a handicap on the July Course on his final outing of the campaign.

Fifty Nifty was well backed to make a winning reappearance over this course and distance last month but had to settle for second behind a promising rival. It was still an improved effort from Fifty Nifty, however, and the way he ran on after briefly finding himself short of room inside the final couple of furlongs earned him the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time.

He looks fairly treated off 2 lb higher, especially as he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver.

Recommended Bet Back Fifty Nifty in the 15:30 at Newmarket SBK 11/8

