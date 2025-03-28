Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Authentic Legacy stands out on ratings

Authentic Legacy is from the family of three-time Gold Cup winner Best Mate and he has shown plenty to work on over hurdles so far this season.

He was no match for the useful winner on his return from seven months off at Fakenham in October and he didn't progress as expected when again filling the runner-up spot at this course next time.

Authentic Legacy couldn't justify support on his handicap debut at Sandown in December, but he travelled through that race like a well-handicapped horse, and he confirmed that impression and more when opening his account at Newbury earlier this month, running out a decisive winner.

He didn't settle fully when trying a similar trip to this one two starts back, but first-time cheekpieces appeared to light him up on that occasion, and he is very much bred to stay this far, so he's well worth another try. Authentic Legacy is back in novice company now in what doesn't look a strong race - he's 8lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and this looks a fantastic opportunity for him to follow up.

Popular Dream goes well at Southwell, both of his wins coming over this course and distance, and he has shaped well in defeat when finishing placed on his last two starts, also.

He would have been right in the mix with a better passage two starts back, making good headway when denied a run a furlong out, and running on late once in the clear.

Popular Dream attracted support and once again wasn't seen to best effect last week, again meeting some trouble in running, having to switch when short of room around a furlong from home, and again staying on well to the line.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, marking him out as a horse to remain positive about and, now back in calmer waters, he seems sure to launch another bid from the same mark back in 0-65 company.

King of York had tumbled down the weights (16lb below his last winning mark) when resuming winning ways over seven furlongs at this course last month, providing his trainer with a much need winner in the process.

He had no problem following up over the same course and distance three weeks later, either, pushed along early in the straight and finding plenty for pressure, taking up the lead inside the final furlong to beat a next-time-out winner by a length.

King of York lost little in defeat over this course and distance last time, too, beaten only a neck by another in-form rival who was winning again under a penalty. He had no problem with the return to a mile, but racing three wide on the bend wasn't an advantage, and given he's 2lb lower now, he looks to have an excellent chance from a handicapping perspective - he's 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

