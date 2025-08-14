Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated 7/1 fancy at Newmarket

Kempton eyecatcher given the nod at Newbury

Epsom specialist fancied to land fifth C&D success

Good chance for O'Meara veteran on weight-adjusted-ratings

Likeness caught the eye doing some good late work when third to a subsequent winner at Kempton on her debut last month and can strike at the second time of asking with improvement on the cards.

George Boughey did very well on this Newbury card last season and has leading claims in this fillies' novice with a Blue Point filly who was held back by inexperience when 1¼ lengths third to Dandana on debut.

It looks significant that she was sent off favourite that day and with more improvement to come (dam from the family of Oaks winner Taghrooda), she is fancied to get off the mark at the main expense of Rouane, whose trainer is in great form and who won three renewals of this race between 2019 and 2021 (2020 was split into two divisions)., and top-rated Romantic Twilight.

Recommended Bet Back Likeness in the 15:40 Newbury SBK 15/8

Course regular Marlay Park produced his best effort of the season when 1¼ lengths second of 8 to Miakoda at Brighton last week and on that evidence, he looks ready to cash in on what is a very handy mark these days.

His last win came September 2023 but he has a good record at this time of year and is currently 7 lb lower; a fifth C&D win awaits for this seven-year-old who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Marlay Park in the 16:50 Epsom SBK 5/2

It's been a long time between drinks for the veteran Bopedro, however he returns to the scene of his August 2023 success at Newmarket's July Course on Friday evening.

The David O'Meara-trained gelding has the Timeform 'Horses For Courses Positive' flag now returned to this venue where he has been third and first in two starts (and he also has winning form on the Rowley Mile).

The nine-year-old wasn't suited by the race when well held at Goodwood last time, but showed he is no back number when placed at both Ascot and York earlier in the season and the handicapper has now given him a chance with a 2 lb drop in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Bopedro in the 19:00 Newmarket SBK 7/1

