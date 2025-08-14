Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Kodi to kiss and make up for Knavesmire reverse

Our man looks to continue a brilliant week's tipping

Kodi can deliver the knockout blow

Back Parade to continue Fahey resurgence

The experiment to try the enthusiastic Kisskodi over seven furlongs at York last month was far from a qualified success, however Harry Eustace's three-year-old still makes plenty of appeal in this Class 4 handicap.

The selection produced the premier effort of his 10-race career over this course and distance when comfortably holding Shiplake last month, a victory which completed a hat-trick which saw him raised from 61 to 79 in the handicap.

Some may feel he has reached his ceiling with that recent reverse on the Knavesmire, however I was surprised how long he remained in the battle after racing enthusiastically and his natural run style will surely lend itself to be returned to six furlongs here.

Admittedly, he does have something to prove just three weeks later and this is his eighth start of a busy campaign, but his handler isnt renowned for overfacing his horses unless they have the constitution that lends itself to regular runs, so he remains of serious interest here.

Recommended Bet Back Kisskodi to Win 15:15 Epsom SBK 5/2

August has been a better month for trainer Richard Fahey with the Yorkshire handler's strike rate beginning to rise and approach the levels normally associated with his yard.

Late July victories for Tropical Island in Galway and the smart three-year-old sprinter Stormy Impact in the Racing League hinted at better to come after a subdued first year of the campaign and victory for South Parade at one of her preferred tracks would endorse the view that the remainder of the season could be a fruitful one for the Irishman.

It has been a while between drinks for the selection, her last win recorded at Musselburgh last October, but she hinted that her time was round the corner last week when challenging in a well-contested Class 5 handicap at this venue.

Regular adversaries Equity Law and American Bay proved too strong close home, but that was still a commendable run in a race which produced an excellent speed figure and I thought she did well to finish third given she was stuck on the wing for much of the contest.

Recommended Bet Back South Parade to Win 18:35 Epsom SBK 3/1

