Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Kodi to kiss and make up for Knavesmire reverse

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has two tips for Friday

Our in-form tipster Sam Turner returns with two sprinters to back at Epsom and Thirsk on Friday...

  • Our man looks to continue a brilliant week's tipping

  • Kodi can deliver the knockout blow

  • Back Parade to continue Fahey resurgence

Epsom, 15.15 - Back Kisskodi @ 5/23.50

 

The experiment to try the enthusiastic Kisskodi over seven furlongs at York last month was far from a qualified success, however Harry Eustace's three-year-old still makes plenty of appeal in this Class 4 handicap.

The selection produced the premier effort of his 10-race career over this course and distance when comfortably holding Shiplake last month, a victory which completed a hat-trick which saw him raised from 61 to 79 in the handicap.

Some may feel he has reached his ceiling with that recent reverse on the Knavesmire, however I was surprised how long he remained in the battle after racing enthusiastically and his natural run style will surely lend itself to be returned to six furlongs here.

Admittedly, he does have something to prove just three weeks later and this is his eighth start of a busy campaign, but his handler isnt renowned for overfacing his horses unless they have the constitution that lends itself to regular runs, so he remains of serious interest here.

Recommended Bet

Back Kisskodi to Win 15:15 Epsom

SBK5/2

Thirsk, 18.35 - Back South Parade @ 3/14.00

 

August has been a better month for trainer Richard Fahey with the Yorkshire handler's strike rate beginning to rise and approach the levels normally associated with his yard.

Late July victories for Tropical Island in Galway and the smart three-year-old sprinter Stormy Impact in the Racing League hinted at better to come after a subdued first year of the campaign and victory for South Parade at one of her preferred tracks would endorse the view that the remainder of the season could be a fruitful one for the Irishman.

It has been a while between drinks for the selection, her last win recorded at Musselburgh last October, but she hinted that her time was round the corner last week when challenging in a well-contested Class 5 handicap at this venue.

Regular adversaries Equity Law and American Bay proved too strong close home, but that was still a commendable run in a race which produced an excellent speed figure and I thought she did well to finish third given she was stuck on the wing for much of the contest.

Recommended Bet

Back South Parade to Win 18:35 Epsom

SBK3/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Timeform

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated 7/1 fancy at Newmarket

  • Timeform
Newmarket's July Course
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 10/1 Racing League fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner eyes up two cracking bets for the Racing League on Thursday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinter to break his maiden at Windsor

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Antepost Horse Racing Tips: O'Meara 7/1 pick can be our lead man at Newbury

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Antepost Horse Racing Tips: O'Meara 7/1 pick can be our lead man at Newbury

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot on Shergar Cup day

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor