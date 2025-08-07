Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/4 ratings choice at Newmarket

Protest Rally can enhance course record

Ribble Vibe open to improvement

Rogue Dynasty stands out on ratings

Protest Rally has been running respectably of late but has been eased slightly in the weights and is now back on the mark he defied at Pontefract in May.

Protest Rally's other win this season was achieved over this course and distance, a victory which took his tally at Musselburgh to three.

He was also successful in this race 12 months ago and looks likely to launch another bold bid at a track that clearly plays to his strengths (he's also been runner-up twice from his six course starts). That effectiveness is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Protest Rally in the 15:55 at Musselburgh SBK 15/4

Ribble Vibe, a winner on the all-weather in France for Andre Fabre, made no impression on his stable debut for David O'Meara at Doncaster last month but he stepped up on that when third at Newcastle last time.

Ribble Vibe, who was stepping up in trip to a mile and a half, made steady headway from two furlongs out to be nearest at the finish, leaving the impression that there's better still to come.

He has fewer miles on the clock than his rivals here and is the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show that improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet Back Ribble Vibe in the 16:13 at Thirsk SBK 5/1

Rogue Dynasty stepped up on her efforts for her former stable when making a successful start for James Owen at Chester last month, staying on out wide to lead close home.

She had to settle for second at Yarmouth last time but still looked well treated in pulling clear with a fellow improver, missing out by half a length but finishing four and a half lengths ahead of the third.

That represented improved form so Rogue Dynasty holds obvious claims off the same mark here, and she is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Rogue Dynasty in the 19:40 at Newmarket SBK 9/4

