Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a class act in the Yorkshire Cup

Charlie Appleby and William Haggas
Charlie Appleby and William Haggas could both be celebrating at York on Friday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at York on Friday...

  • Classy sort fancied to land Yorkshire Cup for 'hot trainer' 

  • Fellow in-form yard to take Marygate 

  • Exciting Haggas filly the one to beat 

Rebel's Romance top on ratings in Yorkshire Cup

This looks a good renewal of the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup, but Timeform top-rated Rebel's Romance is already proven as a top-level winner, his remarkable 16 wins (from just 24 races) including seven Group/Grade 1s, most notably the 2024 Sheema Classic and two Breeders' Cup Turfs.  

Rebel's Romance, who represents a Charlie Appleby yard that currently has the 'Hot Trainer' flag, wasn't at his best in the latest Sheema Classic when last seen in April but has a class edge and shapes as if he will stay 1¾m.  

There are no stamina questions around main rival Sweet William but he has 3 lb to find on ratings despite being in receipt of weight and Epic Poet, who arrives with fitness assured after a spell in Dubai, might provide a bigger threat. 

Recommended Bet

Back Rebel's Romance in the 15:45 York

SBK5/4

In-form Hannon yard fancied to strike again

Richard Hannon has already struck gold on the Knavesmire this week and is fancied to add to it with 'Horse In Focus' Harry's Girl. 

The daughter of Harry's Angel created an excellent impression when going in at Newmarket on her debut and with that form having been well advertised since she gets the vote ahead of fellow 'Horse In Focus' Love Olivia who could emerge as the main danger on the back of her impressive debut success at Wolverhampton. 

The Timeform pace prediction of 'strong' should suit the £36,000 purchase who was strong at the line when winning last month. 

Recommended Bet

Back Harry's Girl in the 14:10 York

SBK5/2

Consecrated the pick of three 'Horses In Focus'

The Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (Listed Race) (Registered As The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes) is named after The Times' Northern Racing Correspondent and Chief Racing Correspondent Michael Seely who built up a good rapport with a number of trainers including Sir Michael Stoute who won this race in 2013 with Pavlosk. 

With Stoute having retired since, the likes of Andrew Balding, William Haggas and Owen Burrows have benefited, and all three have fascinating contenders - two of which picked up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag after last-time-out wins. 

Burrows' Glittering Surf beat Balding's Bermuda Longtail at Kempton with a bit more in hand than the winning distance of a length would suggest, while Haggas' Consecrated produced a dominant performance when making all on debut at Yarmouth.  

Closely related to the 1m winner Enshrine and 8.6f winner A Dublin Lad (both by Ulysses) and out of a French 12.5f-winning half-sister to Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Lady Eli, Consecrated looks sure to relish this extra distance and she gets the nod accordingly. 

Recommended Bet

Back Consecrated in the 15:13 York

SBK5/1

