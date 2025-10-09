Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 improving Horse In Focus at Dundalk

Progressive Fanjove can defy penalty

Falakeyah can bounce back from flop

Wegotogether can make amends for unlucky defeat

It seems remarkable to say that Fanjove was a fortunate winner at Newcastle given he won by three and three-quarter lengths, but so strongly did the runner-up, Thanos, finish when finally in the clear that it's likely he would have won with any sort of luck in running.

However, even had Thanos triumphed, Fanjove would still have been clear best of the rest and proved himself a progressive and well-treated juvenile.

He had fared best of those from off the pace when runner-up at Chelmsford on his penultimate start and seemingly relished the more positive tactics at Newcastle. He could be difficult to peg back here as he looks well treated under a 6 lb penalty and comes out 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Fanjove in the 16:38 at Kempton SBK 5/4

Falakeyah flopped when sent off 5/2 second favourite for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, ruining her prospects by getting worked up and pulling too hard, but she is worth another chance keeping in mind how promising she had looked when bolting up over this course and distance in the listed Pretty Polly Stakes.

Falakeyah, a wide-margin winner on her only start as a juvenile, proved a class apart from her rivals on her reappearance in the Pretty Polly, looking a star in the making as she readily strode to a three-and-a-quarter-length success.

That form is up there with the best on offer here - she's 3 lb off top-rated Skellet - but, crucially, she remains open to further improvement after only three starts and has the Timeform 'small p' to show that better is expected. The application of a hood might help her get back on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Falakeyah in the 16:45 at Newmarket SBK 16/5

Wegotogether showed something to work with in maidens and built on that promise when going close on her handicap debut at Fairyhouse last month.

Wegotogether was beaten little more than half a length in fourth and may well have won had she not been short of room towards the inside when attempting to make headway.

That encouraging effort earned Wegotogether the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and she still has the 'small p'.