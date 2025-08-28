Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 Horse In Focus at Wexford

More to come from big-money buy Novelette

It's Never Simple still unexposed over fences

Flying Fletcher can capitalise on reduced mark

Novelette got off the mark at Yarmouth on her third start but was more impressive, and showed much-improved form, when making a successful handicap debut over this course and distance.

Novelette, wearing the hood that she had worn for the first time at Yarmouth, settled better than previously and quickened up nicely to come from last to first, comfortably beating a subsequent winner by a length and a half.

This £410,000 breeze-up purchase is going in the right direction and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to improve again.

Recommended Bet Back Novelette in the 14:15 at Sandown SBK SP

It's Never Simple was fortunate to get off the mark at Roscommon last time - the rider on the second was deemed to have stopped riding close home and was hit with a ban - but it still represented his best effort yet and something he can build on after only a couple of starts over fences.

It's Never Simple was short of room when going well early in the straight, but he stayed on strongly to lead on the line, getting the verdict by a short head and looking like an improved model in first-time cheekpieces.

That strong effort up the run-in earned It's Never Simple the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and a 5 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him following up, especially as he should appreciate this longer trip and still has the 'small p' to show further improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet Back It's Never Simple in the 19:35 at Wexford SBK 4/1

Flying Fletcher is on a losing run of 11 that stretches back to his victory in a six-furlong handicap at this venue last November, but he has been given a chance by the handicapper and is now 3 lb below his last winning mark.

Flying Fletcher had disappointed in a couple of big-field handicaps at York, but he took a step back in the right direction when fifth at Doncaster on his penultimate start and again ran creditably when fifth at Yarmouth last time, faring best of those held up.

He's better on the all-weather than turf - both wins have come at this venue - and takes a drop in grade here, so it would be little surprise to see him capitalise on this reduced mark. He comes out 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Flying Fletcher in the 20:00 at Newcastle SBK SP

