Timeform

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 Horse In Focus at Wexford

Horse racing action
Timeform provide a guide to Friday's racing

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newcastle, Sandown and Wexford on Friday...

  • More to come from big-money buy Novelette

  • It's Never Simple still unexposed over fences

  • Flying Fletcher can capitalise on reduced mark

Sandown, 14:15 - Improving Novelette can stay a step ahead of the handicapper

Novelette got off the mark at Yarmouth on her third start but was more impressive, and showed much-improved form, when making a successful handicap debut over this course and distance.

Novelette, wearing the hood that she had worn for the first time at Yarmouth, settled better than previously and quickened up nicely to come from last to first, comfortably beating a subsequent winner by a length and a half.

This £410,000 breeze-up purchase is going in the right direction and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to improve again.

Recommended Bet

Back Novelette in the 14:15 at Sandown

SBKSP

Wexford, 19:35 - 'Horse In Focus' It's Never Simple has more to offer

It's Never Simple was fortunate to get off the mark at Roscommon last time - the rider on the second was deemed to have stopped riding close home and was hit with a ban - but it still represented his best effort yet and something he can build on after only a couple of starts over fences.

It's Never Simple was short of room when going well early in the straight, but he stayed on strongly to lead on the line, getting the verdict by a short head and looking like an improved model in first-time cheekpieces.

That strong effort up the run-in earned It's Never Simple the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and a 5 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him following up, especially as he should appreciate this longer trip and still has the 'small p' to show further improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet

Back It's Never Simple in the 19:35 at Wexford

SBK4/1

Newcastle, 20:00 - Top-rated Flying Fletcher has clear claims

Flying Fletcher is on a losing run of 11 that stretches back to his victory in a six-furlong handicap at this venue last November, but he has been given a chance by the handicapper and is now 3 lb below his last winning mark.

Flying Fletcher had disappointed in a couple of big-field handicaps at York, but he took a step back in the right direction when fifth at Doncaster on his penultimate start and again ran creditably when fifth at Yarmouth last time, faring best of those held up.

He's better on the all-weather than turf - both wins have come at this venue - and takes a drop in grade here, so it would be little surprise to see him capitalise on this reduced mark. He comes out 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Flying Fletcher in the 20:00 at Newcastle

SBKSP

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Rhythm can Master Thirsk foes

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Golden poised to enhance his Reputation with another Newbury win

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated improver

  • Timeform
Newbury

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor