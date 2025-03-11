Cheltenham Festival Tips: Key Timeform data for day one including a 6/1 Fred Winter fancy

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and for this contest you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44) to finish in the top five. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offers on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Workahead to finish Top 5 in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13:20) SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

It's probably no surprise to learn that Kopek Des Bordes caught the attention of the Timeform race reporter when looking an outstanding prospect with the manner of his 13-length win at Leopardstown last month.

That Grade 1 has been a good guide to Cheltenham Festival success in the past and, open to further progress in a first-time-hood (can be keen), Kopek Des Bordes is fancied to provide the all-conquering - and in-form ('Hot Trainer' flag) - Willie Mullins' yard with their third victory in the curtain raiser since 2019.

Romeo Coolio was similarly impressive when taking Grade 1 honours in December and he's feared most out of those who don't represent Closutton, with Workahead and William Munny completing the shortlist.

Recommended Bet Back Kopek Des Bordes to win the 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 10/11

Winning the Ultima Handicap Chase is not an easy thing to do, but the market has tended to get the race right with only one winner - 28/1 shot Vintage Clouds in 2021 - priced at bigger than 10/1 in the last eight years.

This is also one of the few races Britain has dominated, and they appear to hold the upper hand once again with the thriving Katate Dori - who is towards the top of the betting along with The Changing Man, Broadway Boy and Crebilly - leading the charge for the home team.

He continued his remarkable progress when routing his rivals in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton and looks capable of defying a 12 lb rise if that big effort hasn't taken the edge off him; 3 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings, and representing a yard that has the 'Hot Trainer' flag, he is the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Katate Dori to win the 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

The Fred Winter has been kind to Joseph O'Brien, the yard having won two of the last six renewals, and he looks to hold a strong hand - in a very open renewal, of course - with Beyond Your Dreams, (first reserve) Out For A Stroll and Puturhandstogether.

All three are owned by JP McManus, but his retained rider Mark Walsh plumps for the last-named who left the firm impression we've yet to see the best of him when a length second to Collaborative in a novice at Fairyhouse last time.

A winner from a mark of 79 on the Flat, this first handicap mark over hurdles of 130 should be within range and this Timeform 'Horse In Focus' is fancied to gain a second success in this sphere.

Recommended Bet Back Puturhandstogether to win the 16:40 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here