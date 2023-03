NAP

Easy As That - 15:35 Sandown

Easy As That is a real looker in the flesh, one who is made for fences, and he is definitely a horse to keep on the right side now his jumping has improved.

He improved for his debut over fences when opening his account at Haydock over Christmas, relishing the step up to around two and a half miles and proving in a different league to his rivals. Easy As That followed up in the style of a smart chaser at Newcastle last month, easily beating another well-handicapped sort and again impressing with his overall demeanour. Easy As That is another 9 lb higher now but that shouldn't be enough to stop him and he is a confident selection to complete a hat-trick.

No. 2 Easy As That (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 142

NEXT BEST

Flowing Cadenza - 16:10 Sandown

This is a much deeper race than the one that Flowing Cadenza won at Ffos Las at the end of January, but she has looked a different proposition since joining Venetia Williams and she is one to remain positive about.

She relished the switch to front-running tactics when opening her account for this yard at Hereford in December and that race has worked out well. Flowing Cadenza was convincing when following up last time and a subsequent 10 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent a hat-trick even up against better calibre horses.