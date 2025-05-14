Wednesday Racing Tips: Sam Turner hoping for a Stressfree success on Day One of York

O'Meara handicapper fancied to deliver on the Knavesmire

Chelsea seeking a positive result at Yarmouth

Wintle winner could be an omen for Club success

If ever a horse was inappropriately named, then it's David O'Meara's five-year-old who has arguably raised my blood pressure more than any other horse in training in the past 12 months.

A series of unfortunate defeats has contributed to a stagnation in the gelding's career since his last win at Chester last September off a mark of 84, however both his performances this season have been on a par with his best efforts and a repeat of his Doncaster comeback should see him go close again here.

There have been a host of winners to emerge from the March handicap won by City Of Delight on Town Moor and Stressfree was unlucky not to have finished closer that day having been repeatedly hampered in the final furlong before the gaps finally appeared.

The selection again chased home his Doncaster conqueror at Epsom last time when seeing a touch too much daylight in a small field, but after a series of ill-fated come-from-behind defeats, rider Danny Tudhope was blameless for trying to execute different tactics.

Stressfree steps back up to 12 furlongs today for the first time since an (yes you guessed it) unfortunate three-length defeat at Doncaster in the November Handicap and I think the combination of this longer trip, a return to the Knavesmire and faster ground can see him go close again.

Admittedly, the 'book of excuses' is extremely well thumbed in respect of his defeats, but the prospect of a decent gallop should give Tudhope a chance to deliver his mount with a threatening challenge late on.

Recommended Bet Back Stressfree E/W in the 14:10 York SBK 11/2

Unfortunately, Fantasy World didn't deliver the level of performance I thought he was capable of at Windsor on Monday night where the late drift was reflected in the result, but the April maiden at the Thames venue where he was third remains of interest and fifth-home Chelsea Old Church looks an intriguing runner in this handicap off an opening mark of 70.

With 11 winners since April 1 and six already in May, trainer Michael Bell has enjoyed a terrific start to the new turf season and his unexposed son of New Bay looks capable of producing a big performance on his handicap debut.

Gelded before his Windsor return, Chelsea Old Church stuck to his task gamely in the straight without having the necessary pace to attach himself to the main protagonists where it mattered.

Handicaps were always going to be the future for him however and he looks worth chancing now he steps up to 10 furlongs in modest company.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea Old Church in the 15:32 Yarmouth SBK 9/2

Trainer Adrian Wintle must have wondered who he had upset upstairs prior to a welcome victory for Star Of Atlantis at Wolverhampton on Monday evening.

The Gloucestershire handler had saddled five horses in the week leading up to that success, all of whom had finished runner-up while none were beaten more than a couple of lengths to compound the frustration.

A horse like the hooded Havana Club probably contributes to that exasperation as he can be keen and often needs to be dropped right out to settle and find some cover.

That was certainly the case two starts ago when he was a 20/121.00 chance for a similar race to the one he tackles here where he was taken back from the stalls to negate a wide draw.

Unfortunately for connections, their gelding was making ground on to the heels of the leaders with two furlongs to run before being stopped in his tracks by rivals.

The selection enjoyed a cleaner passage on his next start over course and distance last week but had the misfortune to run into a rampant Zappata who has since completed a rapid four-timer with a smooth success at Ripon on Friday evening.

Havana Club could just be one of those free-going types who is always going to be a hostage to fortune and an end-to-end gallop, but with his yard in good form and his effectiveness under today's conditions assured, he is worth an each-way play.