Wednesday Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies improving Liosa to bounce back in one of six bets

Side with in-form duo to snatch Ayr success with Sunshine

Chepstow mares hard to split with ideal conditions for both

Get with Lead to secure a notable Warwick four-timer

Jim Goldie and Paul Mulrennan are enjoying a golden month and I'm hopeful their fine recent run can extend to the curtain raiser at Ayr where Eternal Sunshine holds strong claims.

The daughter of Orientor won't be the first or last horse to encounter trouble in running on the straight track at Musselburgh and that was very much the case last month where, after being halted in her progress behind a wall of horses, the selection only found daylight late on in a well-contested Class 4 affair.

She couldn't match the closing speed of Zarzyni that day, but that is understandable given he is a talented sprinter when on his 'A game' and he again ran creditably when not handling the track at Newmarket on Sunday.

Eternal Sunshine should appreciate the return to Ayr where she boasts track figures of 11210 and the jockey and trainer combination looks to have bright prospects of improving their May strike rate which stands at an extremely healthy seven winners from 19 runners.

The redoubtable Connie's Rose is almost as consistent at the Welsh venue as Joe Root heading out to bat on a flat one at Lord's, with her admirable dependability improved still further when she returns to the track within seven days.

Grace Harris' six-year-old boasts a record of five wins from eight starts when racing within a week of her previous start and one of those defeats was sustained in a photo when beaten a nose.

She must wait an extra 24 hours to try and improve on a narrow Chepstow defeat here last week when overhauled late on by the strong finishing Ten Club and runner-up Bear Rock, with the former comprising part of an Adrian Wintle treble on the card.

The drop back from six furlongs shouldn't harm the claims of this speedy type and the booking of Oisin Murphy also catches the eye.

Backing two sprinters in a six-horse contest is probably not ideal long term, but both Connie's Rose and Jacquelina have compelling claims, so a split-stakes approach is adopted here.

The duo have some previous too with Connie's Rose proving narrowly too strong for her old adversary over course and distance here a couple of years ago.

However, connections of Jacquelina will be hopeful of revenge with their mare another to go well following a recent run as two wins backing up an outing the previous day illustrate, while she has also obliged following a good previous performance 72 hours beforehand, much like at Newmarket on Sunday in decent company.

Her Chepstow stats read 12211 and, with her two best career efforts achieved at this venue and a record of four wins from seven starts in May during her a 36-race career, it is difficult to dismiss her chance here with conditions ideal.

The Pickard Racing Club must have enjoyed some great days with the admirable Getalead who bids to extend his terrific Warwick record to four wins from as many starts this afternoon.

The hardy nine-year-old simply loves the Midlands venue, winning there in 2021, 2022 and 2024 to boast a one hundred per cent strike rate at the track.

Given he clearly loves the place, it's perhaps odd that he isn't present at most meetings, but one other asset he holds is the ability to back a good recent run with another shortly afterwards.

It is somewhat of a theme of today's column in siding with those tough and durable individuals who take their racing well and Getalead certainly complies with those criteria as his record when returning to the track between two and nine days reads: 11611 with the sole defeat sustained on his unfavoured soft ground over three miles at Ludlow.

Admittedly, he tackles one or two less exposed rivals here but has conditions to his liking and ought to be on the scene.

The pre-race betting suggested last week that the likeable Vape needed his first run back at Chepstow for more than 200 days and so it proved.

Sent off at 18/119.00, the grey son of Dark Angel was prominent but ridden with a touch more restraint than is traditionally his run style. In the circumstances, he posted a tidy effort, looking to get a little tired late on before fading into fourth.

I would expect a much sharper performance eight days on, especially as Oisin Murphy has been enlisted.

The Sunbury venue wouldn't be top of my list for finding winners, but the claims of Liosa are undeniable so I'm happy to make an exception for Stuart Kittow's gelding.

A synthetic surface clearly suits the selection who was nonetheless dispatched to Salisbury to contest a sprint handicap over the minimum trip on fast ground last time.

The son of The Last Lion appeared to find that test insufficient, and he should be much happier returning to Kempton where he has a perfect two from two record.

Indeed, his all-weather figures read 414221211 with the first fourth a third handicapping run for previous connections, while the other fourth place saw Liosa travel like a dream throughout before finding trouble in running in the Wolverhampton straight.

He finished hard on the bridle that day under Marco Ghiani who, perhaps unsurprisingly, hasn't been asked to partner him since. The gelding's previous trip to Kempton under these conditions produced a clear career best and he remains attractively handicapped off 80 with the trusted Hector Crouch on board.