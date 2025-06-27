Horse Racing Tips: Sam Turner's quartet of best bets for Saturday

Follow the mighty Quinns and side with Jungle at York

Back Tribal to prove a Star and plunder Plate

Drop in trip and headgear can see Flame ignited

Watch this week's Racing... Only Bettor!

3 (4) Jm Jungle (Ire) J: Jason Hart

Jason Hart T: John & Sean Quinn

John & Sean Quinn F: 5135-2231 SBK 10/3

EXC 4.4

John & Sean Quinn can be a powerful force with an improving sprinter and Jm Jungle is the latest in a long line to thrive under their guidance and tutorship.

The progressive five-year-old has climbed from 88 to a rating of 101 in less than a year and again showcased that improvement at Epsom in the Dash last time on Derby day when running out one of the cosiest winners of that contest for some time.

Jm Jungle returns to the scene of some of his best career performances here and his record on the Knavesmire, or even in general, may read even better if he hadn't bumped into the subsequent Group 1 winning speedster American Affair here in May and at Musselburgh back in April.

There doesn't appear anything of that level in this field and, as admirable Regal Envoy, Habooba and Azure Angel have been in winning of late, this looks another excellent opportunity for the Quinn's star sprinter to star at York.

Recommended Bet Back Jm Jungle in the 15:00 York SBK 10/3

20 (6) Tribal Star (Ire) J: Jamie Powell

Jamie Powell T: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Adrian McGuinness, Ireland F: 34312-229 SBK 6/1

EXC 9.8

With Andrew Balding, James Owen and Willie Mullins all represented, the Northumberland Plate looks a typically well-contested renewal.

However, with five places up for grabs it could be worth risking a couple of units each-way on Tribal Star who is best forgiven a recent spin on the turf at the Curragh in a Premier Handicap.

The selection tried to make all the running that day which is in contrast to the ride he received at the north east venue when finishing runner up to subsequent Gold Cup outsider Wonder Legend in the All-Weather Championship Marathon.

A four-and-a-half length defeat doesn't tell the full story though as the selection was involved in a schmozzle at the two furlong marker with Humble Spark and did extremely well to run through for the silver medal from that point.

Hopefully, he will receive a similarly patient ride from Jamie Powell and a return to a synthetic surface should suit the former Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old given his form figures on such tracks read 2331222.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Star E/W in the 15:15 Newcastle SBK 8/1

4 (3) Golden Flame (Ire) J: Silvestre De Sousa

Silvestre De Sousa T: Thomas Faulkner

Thomas Faulkner F: 72942336 SBK 7/1

EXC 1.05

It has been a long time between drinks for Golden Flame - four years to be precise - but there have been signs of late that he could take full advantage of a slipping handicap mark.

Once rated 95 in his pomp when tackling some of flat racing's better staying handicaps, the son of Golden Horn now resides in the 60s, but his effort at Nottingham two starts back in a race which is working out well (three winners have emerged since) suggests he is capable of making his mark in this handicap.

The decision to equip him with blinkers and drop him to 12 furlongs (stats at this trip are 21) appears a smart move for a horse that traditionally travels strongly and I'm hoping this exuberant racer receives a patient ride just behind the pacesetters before being set alight in the straight.

His sole previous trip to Newcastle saw him finish second in a two-mile handicap back in February where he was worn down late on, so this step back in trip should be no issue.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Flame E/W in the 17:00 Newcastle SBK 6/1

6 (6) Notre Maison J: Billy Loughnane

Billy Loughnane T: Stuart Kittow

Stuart Kittow F: 61354-234 SBK 9/2

EXC 6

The yard of Stuart Kittow have found some form of late with their sprinters and Notre Maison could continue the trend in a race she won 12 months ago.

A repeat tilt at this modest handicap looks to have been a fairly long-term plan by her handler given she has been rested since running creditably in a Class 5 handicap at Bath five weeks ago.

That race was a little too hot for her to handle as her record at that level is 0-5, but back at the Thames venue in this grade should see her involved at the business end and Billy Loughnane looks a good booking for a yard which have struck with Coup De Force and Papabella in the last fortnight.

There is little doubt the unpenalised 'sleeper' Lequinto is the best handicapped horse in the race given he still races off 58 after winning an apprentice event over six furlongs here earlier in the week, however he drops a furlong here and his young rider, as promising as he is, tackles the pros which may represent a stiffer assignment.

The selection's stats under good to firm conditions read 2132123 so this race looks a good fit for her.

Recommended Bet Back Notre Maison E/W in the 17:10 Windsor SBK 9/2

