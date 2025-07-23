Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner has two to follow on Thursday

Bella worth risking at her favourite venue

Back Bay to follow up Nottingham romp

Slim handicap rise may not be enough to halt Shady

Novello Lad will probably be popular for this handicap following his cosy success dropped to six furlongs at Nottingham last time.

Both my readers will be aware that we were with the son of Mehmas on his penultimate start where events didn't exactly go to plan with Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

In fairness to the multiple champion jockey, Novello Lad is a hard puller and a tricky ride and I'm wondering if he may revert to type returned to today's trip on easier ground.

The easy ground could also be an issue for Bella Bisbee given the balance of her best form is on a sound surface but her half-brother Sterling Knight has won with plenty of cut so she is risked to small stakes for a yard in better nick at present.

Her Town Moor stats read 412 and her second here last time over the mile reads a little better now with the winner, Bravo Zulu, scoring again at Windsor subsequently.

The decision to drop Shady Bay back to ten furlongs worked beautifully for connections at Nottingham and the daughter of New Bay is fancied to follow up this evening.

Trainer Tom Ward has sidestepped a few recent engagements to centre on this class 5 handicap and his useful filly looks to have been found a nice opportunity to supplement her facile Colwick Park success.

The form of her win three weeks ago took a handsome endorsement recently when the well-beaten runner-up, San Francisco Bay, won with authority when subsequently returned to the Midlands venue and a 6lb rise doesn't appear prohibitive for the selection.

Alec Voikhansky is retained in the saddle which seems a smart move and his mount also holds an entry at Sandown on Friday in an apprentice race should events work out well here.

