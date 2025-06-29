Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Monday
Following a Sunday winner at 11/4, Betfair tipster Sam Turner is back with two selections for racing on Monday...
Compensation awaits King at his favoured venue
Crest set to strike for in-form Channon
It's all about the Bass aboard promising sprinter
Pontefract, 15.30 - Back Mount King @ 7/24.50
Mount King (Ire)
Those that backed Mount King over course and distance last time are probably still undergoing counselling given he was beaten just a couple of lengths despite not coming off the bridle.
Admittedly, Tim Easterby's five-year-old is not the easiest conveyance with his best performances achieved when he can be smuggled into a race and delivered late so the execution of those tactics require a strong gallop and for the gaps to appear.
Sadly, neither occurred last time but there is the hope that Boy Douglas and Hot Property, to name but two, may take this small field along at a swinging gallop and set it up for a horse that has already displayed he relishes the uphill climb to the line.
Wolverhampton, 19.30 - Back Crestofdistinction @ 7/24.50
Crestofdistinction
Trainer Jack Channon has enjoyed a golden fortnight and, at the time of writing, the West Ilsley handler has sent out eight winners at an impressively high strike rate.
Crestofdistinction boasts a good opportunity to add to those statistics with success in this Class 4 sprint handicap and it will be disappointing if, come the end of the season, the son of Kodiac hasn't left a mark of 85 behind.
The switch to Wolverhampton may play to the strengths of a progressive sprinter blessed with early speed and he again ran commendably at Leicester last time when overhauled inside the distance by a horse that went on to follow up in a hot handicap at York shortly afterwards.
This flatter, nippier track should suit his run style and stall two gives George Bass the ideal opportunity to dominate his field aboard Channon's three-year-old who has reached 20mph in rapid fashion on each of his last starts according to the RaceIQ data.
