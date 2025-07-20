Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Monday

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has two tips for Monday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner struck with a 7/1 winner on Sunday and likes the look of horses at Ayr and Windsor on Monday...

  • Jannas set for more joy for gentleman Jim

  • Flint operation razor sharp at present

  • Frank to run the rule over Windsor foes

Ayr, 15.00 - Back Jannas Journey @ 3/14.00

 

It has taken a while for Jannas Journey to get to grips with racing, but the presence of Danny Tudhope aboard the daughter of Sioux Nation appears to have been the catalyst to progression from the four-year-old.

Jim Goldie's mare started her career with Lucinda Russell before making the switch to the Group 1 winning Lanarkshire handler this season, but that transfter didn't pay dividends initially, that is until she partnered up with Tudhope at Hamilton last time.

The duo hit the line strongly over six furlongs there, a victory which came hard on the heels of an encouraging performance over today's course and distance when beaten a couple of lengths by Darbucks.

The selection returns to the west coast of Scotland for this class 6 handicap where one of her toughest adversaries may be stablemate Spun To Gold who ended a barren run stretching back nearly two years when successful himself here last Monday over course and distance, landing a punt in the process

Jannas Journey pricked her ears when she hit the line at Hamilton to indicate there is still plenty in the tank and she might appreciate the genuine gallop her compadre and Gesundheit may set here.

Recommended Bet

Back Jannas Journey to Win 15:00 Ayr

SBK3/1

Windsor, 20.40 - Back Judge Frank each-way @ 6/17.00

 

The training operation of John and Rhys Flint have really found some form in the last month with five of their last 17 runners obliging.

Judge Frank is the latest to try and uphold those fine statistics as he bids to take out the finale at Windsor and sentence his rivals to defeat.

Formerly trained by Heather Main and Christian Williams, the son of Inns Of Court has particularly progressed for new connections, but he is a live contender in class 6 mile handicaps as he proved last time at Bath when arguably racing a little too keenly in the cheekpieces which have served him well of late.

Indeed, that headgear proved the catalyst for a winning performance here last September where he battled on gamely alongside the near side rail to grind out a game defeat of Raqraaq who reopposes here.

Having seen the selection run at Bath last time where he weaved around a little in front, it would be ideal if George Downing can find that rail again and try to keep his mount motivated utilising that track feature.

Recommended Bet

Back Judge Frank, Each-Way, in 20:40 Windsor

SBK6/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

 

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 16/1 Ayr fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional Flag

  • Timeform
Windsor
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Sunday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Back the mighty Mouse in Curragh 62/1 double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Back the mighty Mouse in Curragh 62/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning chaser on return to hurdles at Cartmel

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Anthelia all the way in the Super Sprint

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor