Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Monday

Jannas set for more joy for gentleman Jim

Flint operation razor sharp at present

Frank to run the rule over Windsor foes

10 (2) Jannas Journey (Ire) J: Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope T: Jim Goldie

Jim Goldie F: 537-88431 SBK 3/1

EXC 5

It has taken a while for Jannas Journey to get to grips with racing, but the presence of Danny Tudhope aboard the daughter of Sioux Nation appears to have been the catalyst to progression from the four-year-old.

Jim Goldie's mare started her career with Lucinda Russell before making the switch to the Group 1 winning Lanarkshire handler this season, but that transfter didn't pay dividends initially, that is until she partnered up with Tudhope at Hamilton last time.

The duo hit the line strongly over six furlongs there, a victory which came hard on the heels of an encouraging performance over today's course and distance when beaten a couple of lengths by Darbucks.

The selection returns to the west coast of Scotland for this class 6 handicap where one of her toughest adversaries may be stablemate Spun To Gold who ended a barren run stretching back nearly two years when successful himself here last Monday over course and distance, landing a punt in the process

Jannas Journey pricked her ears when she hit the line at Hamilton to indicate there is still plenty in the tank and she might appreciate the genuine gallop her compadre and Gesundheit may set here.

Recommended Bet Back Jannas Journey to Win 15:00 Ayr SBK 3/1

4 (11) Judge Frank (Ire) J: George Downing

George Downing T: John & Rhys Flint

John & Rhys Flint F: 094110-43 SBK 6/1

EXC 4.5

The training operation of John and Rhys Flint have really found some form in the last month with five of their last 17 runners obliging.

Judge Frank is the latest to try and uphold those fine statistics as he bids to take out the finale at Windsor and sentence his rivals to defeat.

Formerly trained by Heather Main and Christian Williams, the son of Inns Of Court has particularly progressed for new connections, but he is a live contender in class 6 mile handicaps as he proved last time at Bath when arguably racing a little too keenly in the cheekpieces which have served him well of late.

Indeed, that headgear proved the catalyst for a winning performance here last September where he battled on gamely alongside the near side rail to grind out a game defeat of Raqraaq who reopposes here.

Having seen the selection run at Bath last time where he weaved around a little in front, it would be ideal if George Downing can find that rail again and try to keep his mount motivated utilising that track feature.

Recommended Bet Back Judge Frank, Each-Way, in 20:40 Windsor SBK 6/1

