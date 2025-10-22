Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Thursday including a Southwell nap

Ralph hurdler can prove a Prince-ly bet

By George, side with talented Lad

More expected from improving Moab

Three last-time out winners contest this modest Class 5 handicap and the bragging rights can go the way of Prince De Juilley who can reprise his 2023 success in the three-mile event.

The first-time visors seem to be the catalyst to a sharper showing at Stratford last time and in the hope they continue to work then Alastair Ralph's gelding is taken to follow up.

Two of the selection's career wins have been recorded at this time of year and the ground at Ludlow, which is likely to ride as quick as the last meeting when I was present in spite of the recent rain, should suit the son of Honolulu who found plenty off the bridle for today's talented rider when they combined to score by four lengths earlier this month.

I was quite keen on George's Lad for the highly competitive EBF Final at Sandown on Imperial Cup day and he ran a blinder until crashing out at the final hurdle when he probably would have been placed.

Harry Cobden, who had been on board the selection on his previous three starts where he progressed with each run culminating in a facile Doncaster win, was claimed to ride for the Paul Nicholls stable that day and sub rider Liam Harrison just didn't appear to enjoy the same synergy with George's Lad who can race enthusiastically.

Hopefully, that late departure hasn't left any long-lasting mental scars and George's Lad can build on the promise he displayed last year with Cobden back onboard in this 0-130.

The case for Moab is pretty straightforward given he was an impressive winner at the track over a mile-and-six furlongs earlier this month, looking for all the world that he might find further improvement tackling further.

The son of Camelot has the chance to justify that view in a handicap where he has an outstanding chance of supplementing that first career success, even off a 7lb higher mark.

I liked the way the selection lengthened in the straight to hammer odds-on favourite Universal Story by a comfortable margin and, although this race looks a little deeper, connections have clearly found the key to Moab and he can go in again.

