Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Friday include an in-form Newmarket sprinter

Jardine speedster looks above Par

Take former winner to regain his crown

Diesel can motor home at favoured venue

A winner of this handicap two years ago, Parisiac bids to defend an unbeaten career record in November (currently 2-2) when he looks to regain his title for trainer Iain Jardine today.

The Carrutherstown handler has already landed a sprint handicap this week courtesy of Giselles Izzy who sprung a 22/1 surprise at Redcar on Monday and his six-year-old son of Kodiac has been running pretty consistently of late with a fine effort on his penultimate start in a hot Class 3 York handicap one of his best efforts of the camapign.

The winner that day on the Knavesmire, Dan Tucker, made 170,000gns at this week's Newmarket HIT Sales, while the lightly-raced Kinswoman just edged out multiple winner Eternal Sunshine for the silver medal.

Parisiac stuck to his guns gamely to take fourth and, with the first quartet across the line nicely clear of fifth-home Vantheman, the race looked a typically solid one of its type.

There is little doubt that the selection will face some pace pressure today with a host of fellow pacesetters in the line-up, but he kept going bravely to lift this event in 2023 from the front and fingers crossed Jamie Spencer can cajole a similar level of performance from the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Parisiac, E/W, in 13:40 Newmarket SBK 11/2

Diesel Line has visited today's north Staffodshire venue on four occasions and a course record of 2113 suggests he ought to be pretty competitive again in this 0-100 handicap.

Bar his impressive bumper success at Exeter, the handicapper rates the seven-year-old's four Uttoxeter appearances as the best of his 14-race career and he looked for all the world as though he was going to add to two track successes when sauntering to the front in a similar race earlier this month.

Sadly for connections, the petrol gauge started to flicker from that point and Platenium and Dreams Fled Away relegated the selection to third place after the final flight which was disappointing for his supporters.

Hopefully, Charlie Todd can delay his challenge a little longer on a horse which invariably travels strongly throughout his races and the partnership can gain some compensation here.

Recommended Bet Back Diesel Line to Win 15:40 Uttoxeter SBK SP

