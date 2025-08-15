Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner sweet on a trio of sprinters at Ripon at odds up to 10/1

Fort can prove unbreachable at Ripon

At the age of nine, Fortamour has no secrets from the handicapper but he is in good heart at present and is worth backing with his favoured partner, Paul Mulrennan, back on board.

The veteran sprinter acquitted himself well over course and distance last time when, after stumbling badly leaving the outside stall in one, he kept on manfully under Jo Mason to take fourth in a decent handicap for the grade.

Mulrennan has a record of 413716132 aboard the selection who always appears to reach a peak in the months of August and September in which he boasts a fine record of five successes from just 16 starts, not a bad strike rate for a 79-rated sprinter.

This race seems to present a solid chance of glory for Ben Haslam's veteran who appears better drawn here among the better horses and looks ready to deliver a big performance.

Recommended Bet Back Fortamour, Each-Way 5 Places, in 14:45 Ripon SBK 13/2

Backing one on each side of the track in these big sprints can often pay dividends, although with the stalls on the stands' side and only 17 of the permitted runners, it is is anyone's guess how many groups charge up the Ripon straight here.

However, Mister Sox is beginning to make the Garden Racecourse his own of late and could be ready to make his mark at this level.

This year's renewal might not boast the same depth as previous years which could play to the strengths of the selection who has yet to prove himself in this grade, but does at least appear like he can finally progress from his mark of 80 granted the correct conditions.

He Challenged widest of the field to nail Eye Of Dubai in the dying strides last time in the hands of Sean Kirrane who took his record to four wins from eight starts aboard the gelding with that success.

I presume the lightweight is an issue here so Kirrane is replaced by Duran Fentiman for this assignment and, with enhanced placings on offer, he ought to be in the mix.

Recommended Bet Back Mister Sox, Each-Way 5 Places, in 15:20 Ripon SBK 10/1

Victories for Spioradalta and Bay Dream Believer in recent days have advertised the well being of Mark Walford's horses and Kodiac Thriller ought to give it a good go from the front here.

The son of Kodiac is one of the pace angles from the double figure boxes and he ran a typically game race from the front when worn down close home by old adversary Mister Sox here last time.

Purchased for just 24,000gns from Charlie Hills, Kodiac Thriller has quietly inched up the handcap courtesy of a string of consistent efforts and he arguably deserves a nice pot as reward for his uncomplicated attitude.

A number of his conquerors this season have gone on to better things and Walford's speedster makes plenty of appeal with the enhanced place terms on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Kodiac Thriller, Each-Way 5 Places, in 15:20 Ripon SBK 10/1

