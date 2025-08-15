Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including Ripon fancy

Katie Midwinter has six selections across the cards on Saturday

Likeable filly can prove her worth on step up in Grade

Reigning champion can retain his title in Curragh handicap

Stars can Light Up the last at Ripon

Listen to Racing Only Bettor Saturday preview show

Handicap debutante Monte Vista is an intriguing contender from an opening mark of 73, stepping up in trip to 6f in this contest. She's the first foal out of Serenely, daughter of 6f winner Alstemeria, who once finished fourth in the Irish 1000 Guineas and also produced Kitty Kiernan, a black-type achieving sprinter and dam of dual Stakes winner Orderofthegarter.

Also a relation to the likes of Group One winning Spartacus and Group Two winner Johan Cruyff, Monte Vista has plenty of class in the pedigree and could prove better than her current mark suggests, with extra weight taken off thanks to the 5lb claim of Paddy Harnett, who partnered her when last seen.

On debut, the daughter of Sioux Nation featured in a maiden won by subsequent Listed-placed Rogue Legend, third in the Windsor Castle Stakes since, sticking to the task well over the 5f trip when slightly short of room in the final furlong.

It was a promising start and she was able to shape with some potential when last seen at Down Royal, achieving a fifth-placed finish behind now 94-rated winner Howd'yadoit, with subsequent winner Jack The Bachelor, who features in Listed company on this card, in second.

Representing Donnacha O'Brien, there should be more to come from the unexposed Monte Vista, who is one to note.

Recommended Bet Back Monte Vista in 14:17 Curragh SBK 5/1

Course-and-distance winner Ziggy's Ariel is now only 2lb above her previous winning mark with 3lb claimer Christian Howarth taking the ride for the Alice Haynes yard.

The daughter of Inns Of Court made all to win at the track in April, landing a third career success, sticking to the task well and showing great tenacity to prevail. Although she is winless in five runs since, she has run well at times including when narrowly denied by Mr Cool on her return to this venue in June.

Having run well at the track in both of her previous two appearances here, the return to Ripon could spark some improvement from the three-year-old, who hasn't been seen to best effect in either of her starts since that second-place effort.

Receiving the 3lb weight-for-age allowance, Ziggy's Ariel will come out of stall 12, last year's winning stall, with stall 10 providing the winner the year prior. There seems to be enough in her favour to suggest she should put in an improved performance in familiar surroundings, and if she can get off to a good start and into a comfortable rhythm in the front, she could prove difficult to pass late on.

Recommended Bet Back Ziggy's Ariel E/W in 14:45 Ripon SBK 20/1

Formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Juddmonte-bred Nostrum achieved a career-high rating of 114 during the early parts of his career, winning his first two runs which included success over Holloway Boy in Group Three company, before finishing third to subsequent Classic winner Chaldean in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes.

As a three-year-old, the son of Kingman achieved Listed success on reappearance before placing at Group Three level, but failed to reach the top level and build on a promising juvenile campaign, subsequently gelded.

In his penultimate start for his previous trainer, Nostrum did return to some form with a close second to Noble Dynasty in a Newmarket Group Three, but could make no impression when eased during his final start for the stable at Newbury, absent for 281 days since.

In June, the five-year-old gelding made his debut for new connections and the David O'Meara yard, having changed hands for 120,000gns, finishing last of the field in a York Group Three. He hasn't been able to improve much for his return to action in two starts since, both at Group Two level, but drops significantly in class and could fare better on handicap debut.

A son of dual Listed winning mare Mirror Lake, relation of Group Three winner Vortex, Nostrum is a half-brother to Group Two handicap winner Imaging, who also placed at Group One level, as well as Listed handicap winner Super Titus, and has shown to possess plenty of class during his career so far.

It remains to be seen how much ability Nostrum retains, however, at this level he should have the class to make his presence felt and shouldn't be discounted from a mark of 104 under David Nolan, who has a decent record for the yard this year.

Recommended Bet Back Nostrum E/W in 15:20 Ripon SBK 12/1

Likeable four-year-old filly Fair Angellica makes each-way appeal in this 7f Group Two contest, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Finley Marsh.

Trained by Richard Hughes, Fair Angellica is a six-time winner whose successes include two Listed victories. She's proven over this trip, with four wins over the distance, and has been able to shape with promise at Group Three level previously. Things haven't quite gone her way in that company so far, but she remains capable of showing further progression and shouldn't be discounted in this field despite stepping up to this level for the first time.

When last seen at Goodwood, Fair Angellica was slowly away and lost ground early on, but finished with credit from a near impossible position, beaten only three-and-three-quarter-lengths by winning pair Tabiti and Saqqara Sands.

In her penultimate run at this venue, in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes, it was a similar story for Fair Angellica, who didn't start well and struggled to stick with the leading pack over the 6f trip in quicker conditions than ideal. Fair Angellica stayed on extremely well, however, suggesting the return to 7f, or easier conditions, would suit, and if things pan out more favourably for her, she represents value at double-figure odds.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Angellica E/W in 15:35 Newbury SBK 12/1

Seven-year-old gelding Heavenly Power holds solid claims from a mark 3lb higher than his previous success at Naas last autumn, having run well twice this season in competitive handicaps including over this course-and-distance.

The son of Dark Angel will need to bounce back following his latest effort at the track, but can fare better should he return to the form of his penultimate outing at Cork when beaten only by Fort Vega, whose mark has since risen by 10lb.

Trained by Eddie Lynam, who is seeking a third successive win in this race, Heavenly Power has proven winning form from twelve months ago in the contest and can defend his title in the hands of Wayne Lordan.

Recommended Bet Back Heavenly Power in 16:02 Curragh SBK 5/1

In the Ripon finale, Scott Dixon-trained Light Up Our Stars makes appeal under 5lb claimer Mikkel Mortensen. He's only 3lb above his last winning mark, when he was partnered by 7lb claiming Taryn Langley, but is 7lb lower than his penultimate success and can strike from his current rating.

A likeable gelding, the experienced nine-year-old is seeking a 13th career success on his 90th start, and performed with some credit in his only previous appearance at this venue. He has been performing consistently well this year, often making the frame, and could improve for his recent return to action following a short break at Beverley.

Light Up Our Stars warrants consideration and could be able to return to the winners' enclosure.