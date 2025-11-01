Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is hoping his Sunday Carlisle bets are Jet propelled

Paggane the value to upset favourite

Bramley mare can benefit from Trophy run

Jet's season poised to take off

Telepathique was a revelation once she tackled fences last season with Lucy Wadham's mare winning four of her five starts over the larger obstacles.

Her final start at Huntingdon in Listed company was the first time she had ever raced right-handed and it showed as she jumped left throughout, but still possessed the quality to beat her three rivals - including one rated 154 from Ireland - with comfort.

The layers believe she is the one to beat in this Listed contest, but quotes of around even money look a little tight with the likes of Paggane, Apple Away and Speculatrix in opposition.

Preference would be for the former Willie Mullins-trained Paggane who is one of the most versatile mares in training and returns to fences following a fine run in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow.

That effort behind the brilliantly-ridden Rambo T saw the selection mugged near the line by an inspired Sean Bowen, but compensation could await this afternoon as she has already run to a high level over fences with her former stable, goes well right handed and won't mind the recent rain.

At her odds (at time of writing) she looks well worth chancing for a stable that is going well under both codes.

Recommended Bet Back Paggane to Win 13:32 Carlisle SBK 4/1

Jet Legs usually lives up to his name at his fences, but a rare error two from home on his comeback at the Cumbrian venue arguably denied the likeable gelding a winning chance.

Up to that point, the eight-year-old had posted a typically proficient round of jumping and looked to have one or two of his rivals on the stretch until the wind was taken from his sails.

It was to his credit that he still managed to rally gamely on the climb to the line, but a lack of a run and the error at the second last contributed to a narrow defeat.

However, with the benefit of that outing behind him and today's slight step up in trip likely to suit, he could be a touch of value to beat one or two more high-profile rivals who are making their seasonal debuts and may have other targets in store further down the road.

Recommended Bet Back Jet Lags, E/W, in 15:12 Carlisle SBK SP

