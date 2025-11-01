Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is hoping his Sunday Carlisle bets are Jet propelled
Our tipster returns with two selections for Sunday's informative card at Carlisle...
-
Paggane the value to upset favourite
-
Bramley mare can benefit from Trophy run
-
Jet's season poised to take off
Carlisle, 13.32 - Back Paggane @ 4/15.00
Paggane
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Faye Bramley
- F: 272312-22
Telepathique was a revelation once she tackled fences last season with Lucy Wadham's mare winning four of her five starts over the larger obstacles.
Her final start at Huntingdon in Listed company was the first time she had ever raced right-handed and it showed as she jumped left throughout, but still possessed the quality to beat her three rivals - including one rated 154 from Ireland - with comfort.
The layers believe she is the one to beat in this Listed contest, but quotes of around even money look a little tight with the likes of Paggane, Apple Away and Speculatrix in opposition.
Preference would be for the former Willie Mullins-trained Paggane who is one of the most versatile mares in training and returns to fences following a fine run in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow.
That effort behind the brilliantly-ridden Rambo T saw the selection mugged near the line by an inspired Sean Bowen, but compensation could await this afternoon as she has already run to a high level over fences with her former stable, goes well right handed and won't mind the recent rain.
At her odds (at time of writing) she looks well worth chancing for a stable that is going well under both codes.
Carlisle, 15.12 - Back Jet Legs each-way @ SP
Jet Legs (Ire)
- J: Callum Bewley
- T: Martin Todhunter
- F: 3/653513-3
Jet Legs usually lives up to his name at his fences, but a rare error two from home on his comeback at the Cumbrian venue arguably denied the likeable gelding a winning chance.
Up to that point, the eight-year-old had posted a typically proficient round of jumping and looked to have one or two of his rivals on the stretch until the wind was taken from his sails.
It was to his credit that he still managed to rally gamely on the climb to the line, but a lack of a run and the error at the second last contributed to a narrow defeat.
However, with the benefit of that outing behind him and today's slight step up in trip likely to suit, he could be a touch of value to beat one or two more high-profile rivals who are making their seasonal debuts and may have other targets in store further down the road.
Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Paul Nicholls: Six runners at Ascot and Pic D'orhy in good shape for Wetherby's Charlie Hall
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Henry to be our friend for Ascot Saturday prize
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie fancies Willie to strike at Wetherby
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Cheltenham is a special and unique place
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar