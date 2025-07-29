Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner hoping it's V for victory for Varian at Goodwood
Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with three selections for Day 2 of the Goodwood festival with two tasty prices in the closing handicap...
-
Improving Sudu can strike in the opener
-
Prince can be crowned a Goodwood winner once more
-
Ryder also over priced following unlucky run last year
Goodwood, 13.20 - Back Sudu each-way @ 4/15.00
Sudu
The form of Sudu's facile Epsom success last time took a sizeable boost when runner-up Navid won snugly at Salisbury next time out and Roger Varian's improving stayer could prove the answer to the opener.
Unfrtunately, some of the fancier double figure prices have disappeared, but the son of Teofilo still holds major claims juding on the way he is thriving and progresing in recent weeks.
The selection first served notice he was a handicapper to keep on side when he was a shade unfortunate not to land the Newbury handicap won by Circus Of Rome when repeatedly hampered under Jack Mitchell.
Thankfully for connections, Roger Varian's three-year-old faced less issues in running at Epsom as he sidled up to the front-running Navid at the two furlong marker before quickening clear to score by six lengths, geared down.
An 11lb imposte means that Sudo certainly hasn't been missed by the handicapper but his form is very much an upward trajectory and I like the fact he has experience of an undulating track now that he arrives at Goodwood.
Goodwood, 16.55 - Back Blue Prince each-way @ 15/28.50
Blue Prince (Ire)
The first, second and third from 12 months ago all renew rivalry in the concluding seven-furlong handicap and a strong case could be made for each of the trio to make an impact on this year's renewal even with a couple of likely lads in the Wathnan duo, Defence Minister and Native Warrior, heading up the market.
Squeezing three into two for bet purposes is not an easy task, but with the enhanced place terms on offer I'll stay loyal to Blue Prince who has been rested since undertaking a busy and largely consistent all-weather campaign and his trainer has clearly had an eye on his gelding launching a robust defence of his title.
Three course runs over this trip have yielded figures of 313 and David Evans' son of Blue Point won't mind if the forecast rain does materialise as he copes with some dig in the ground and is versatile if it doesn't.
Goodwood, 16.55 - Back Racingbreaks Ryder each-way @ 14/115.00
Racingbreaks Ryder (Ire)
At his odds at time of writing, Racingbreaks Ryder also gains the nod as he did particularly well to even get on to the podium in last year's race given where he was positioned turning for home following an awkward start.
While I freely admit that form has some dust on it, it still represented a sizeable effort for a 0-80 handicapper and he has since finished runner-up on each of his two subsequent starts on the Sussex downs.
Two of his best three career performances have come with Kieran Shoemark on board too - his figures on the selection read 113 - and his mount remains in good heart judged on a respectable third on easy ground at Yarmouth last week in the Racing League.
Hopefully, the Fast Company gelding jumps from the stalls with a degree of purpose this year and can one better than the agonising defeat he sustained over course and distance in June - at his price and with five places on offer he is worth chancing to do just that.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
