Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner hoping for more from Olivers at Uttoxeter

Take Oliver to deliver more on his return to Uttoxeter

Bowen boys backed to capture feature handicap

Point and shoot at Ponte for in-form Lynas

6 Olivers Travels (Ire) J: Sean Bowen

Sean Bowen T: Mickey Bowen

Mickey Bowen F: 254P22-74 SBK 5/2

EXC 4.2

Punters are served up another low key day in the UK with cards at Pontefract and Uttoxeter.

Memories of the authorities promising bespoke racing on a Sunday are firmly in the rear mirror sadly, however Olivers Travels could brighton up a mundane afternoon with success at the Staffordshire venue.

From the family of top-class chaser Our Vic, the seven-year-old posted a near career best at this venue last month in the Summer Cup when the first-time blinkers were the catalyst to a better showing for Micky and Sean Bowen.

The son of Sea Moon stuck to his task in game fashion that day, recovering well from a sluggish leap three out to finish within five lengths of the leaders under a typically never say die ride from his pilot.

The Bowen operation have another live contender in Art Of Diplomacy , but the champion jockey seems happy to retain the association with the selection so he gains the nod.

Recommended Bet Back Olivers Travels, Each-Way, in 15:07 Uttoxeter SBK 4/1

5 (4) Point Lynas (Ire) J: Callum Rodriguez

Callum Rodriguez T: Edward Bethell

Edward Bethell F: 1401-2842 SBK 5/4

EXC 2.44

The drop from Group races to this Listed contest could see Point Lynas reprise his victory in this race 12 months ago.

Backing horses at relatively short prices down in grade isn't my preferred method, but on everything we know of the Iffraaj gelding, he ought to be highly competitive at a track he has already excelled at.

Sadly, I seriously doubt we'll see any of the 7/2 that was on offer last year, but then 12 months ago he arrived at the south Yorkshire venue on the back of a modest effort on soft ground at Sandown on Eclipse day so the layers could afford to take a chance.

His level is a good deal higher this time round given he nearly pulled off a surprise win from the front in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot and his previous effort in a French Group 3, also courtesy of an aggressive ride, proved his latest performance was no fluke.

If allowed to dictate under regular rider Callum Rodriguez then Point Lynas could prove tough to reel in.

Recommended Bet Back Point Lynas to Win 14:55 Pontefract SBK 6/4

