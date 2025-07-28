Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner has four tips for Day 1 at Goodwood including 12/1 pick

Champion set for another Noble win in Lennox

Shagraan set to reprise last year's success

Verde victory would come as no surprise in finale

Noble Champion proved a revelation in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, destroying the field to spring a 25/1 surprise under Kieran Shoemark.

I would be lying if I said the son of Lope De Vega had hinted at the brilliance of that performance in any of his previous six career starts, albeit there was potential for him to leave behind a sole Lingfield novice win.

Campaigned like a smart horse in the spring, Noble Champion had failed to reach the heights of his homework as he tackled a series of different trips before connections reverted to the seven furlongs of the Jersey, a decision which proved inspired.

Understandably, there is no need to change a winning formula and with the likelihood of a good pace on offer here, the selection makes plenty of appeal.

Indeed, trainer Ed Walker saw enough speed at home to send his colt for the six furlong Carnarvon Stakes back in May, so the conditions of the Lennox Stakes look ideal with the prospect of Ten Bob Tony, Quinault, Witness Stand and last year's winner Audience all likely to be aggressively ridden.

Given his cruising speed, Noble Champion ought to be appearing on the scene late and, with the Sportsbook offering four places, he makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Noble Champion, Each-Way 4 Places, in 14:30 Goodwood SBK 8/1

1 (13) Shagraan (Ire) J: Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand T: Michael Appleby

Michael Appleby F: 1519-3433 SBK 7/1

EXC 10.5

Rewind 12 months and Shagraan was a good winner of the well-contested three-year-old handicap at this festival and recent efforts suggest he has a bright chance of following up here.

An excellent third behind subsequent July Cup hero No Half Measures at Haydock in late May confirmed the son of Sioux Nation is still on the upgrade and I saw nothing in this creditable third in a Sandown Group 3 to disprove that view last time.

The selection finished well from way off the pace that day and it looked a run which was designed to tee him up for this test so he makes plenty of appeal reunited with Tom Marquand here.

Recommended Bet Back Shagraan, Each-Way 5 Places, in 15:45 Goodwood SBK 15/2

2 (8) Enchanting J: Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle T: Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding F: 412510-18 SBK 11/1

EXC 18

No one that witnessed Enchanting blow apart a course and distance handicap in May would query her chance to supplement that success here, providing she is ridden chilly.

A naturally exuberant sprinter, the daughter of Blue Point was allowed to bowl along at Ayr in Listed company and was a spent force from some way out.

Contrast that to her comeback at the Sussex venue where, after being switched off and settle in rear, she circumnavigated the field under Hollie Doyle clocking a fraction over 10 seconds for her fastest furlong and reaching in excess of 44mph during a commanding three-and-a-half length victory in which she was geared down late.

Needless to say, those figures were unmatched by any horses on the straight track that day and her latent speed could be a race-winning weapon once more if utilised correctly at a track where her last three victories have been recorded.

Recommended Bet Back Enchanting, Each-Way 5 Places, in 15:45 Goodwood SBK 12/1

5 (10) Cinque Verde J: Jack Doughty

Jack Doughty T: Tony Carroll

Tony Carroll F: 13017222 SBK 8/1

EXC 14

For the reasons detailed above, Cinque Verde probably faced an impossible task trying to keep tabs on Enchanting when they met over five furlongs, but Tony Carroll's mare could make an impact upped to six furlongs in the finale.

Although the selection only has a strike rate of 1-15 on turf, she has bumped into some decent sprinters of late, not least last time when narrowly failing to fend off Alzahir at Chester who himself went on to subsequently score at Epsom and in a hot Ascot handicap.

Behind Cinque Verde on the Roodee was Jubilee Walk who was narrowly touched off in the 19-runner Sky Bet Dash at York on Saturday so the form looks rock solid and an investigation of the pace map suggests the daughter of Sioux Nation may be able to roll along in a solo on her own from stall 10.

She makes plenty of appeal against her own sex here providing connections are happy with the ground.

Recommended Bet Back Cinque Verde, Each-Way 4 Places, in 17:30 Goodwood SBK 8/1

