Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Tiger to tame Nottingham rivals

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has two tips for Wednesday

Fresh from Have Secret's win at Redcar on Tuesday our Betfair tipster returns with two selections for Wednesday's competitive card at Nottingham...

  • Raise a glass to Stone's gelding at Colwick Park

  • Leave it to Cunha's Legend at Nottingham

  • Lightly-raced Louie can produce landmark win

Nottingham, 14.40 - Back Tipsy Tiger each-way @ 3/14.00

 

It goes without saying that the ability to operate on a testing surface will be paramount today at Colwick Park and Tipsy Tiger may be better equipped to do that than some of his rivals.

The selection won a nursery at this venue a couple of years ago on deep ground and boasts course figures of 1443 so should be fully at home under these conditions.

Certainly a switch back to Nottingham should suit William Stone's gelding who challenged pretty wide at Pontefract last time in the race won by Tele Red.

Tipsy Tiger was only beaten eight lengths into fourth that day, but the ground he lost turning for home and up the straight arguably cost him dear and he could gain a measure of compensation for his in-form stable here.

The Stone operation sent out a well-backed winner at Newmarket on Saturday and it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to Tipsy Tiger's claims here and a repeat of his creditable third to Mawood over course and distance on his penultimate start would give him a serious chance.

Recommended Bet

Back Tipsy Tiger each-way

Sbk 3/1

Nottingham, 15.10 - Back Louie The Legend each-way @ 3/14.00

 

Trainer Dylan Cunha stands on the precipice of a century of winners under both codes since the inception of his training operation in Newmarket and, if he doesn't manage the landmark before this Class 5 affair, then Louie The Legend could bring up three figures for the talented South African handler.

The son of Make Believe is still relatively lightly-raced, but three of his best four career performances have been achieved with significant cut in the ground, with his latest outing over course and distance when narrowly beaten by Oilisa in a strongly-run race another example of his effectiveness on deep ground.

The selection fought off a host of challenges that day before being overhauled late on by a horse that was delivered in the last half furlong and he will hopefully gain some compensation here.

Recommended Bet

Back Louie The Legend each-way

Sbk 3/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

