Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies three Hamilton sprinters to strut their stuff for a winning Wednesday

Magic Mullen can steer Izzy to success

Events can get Better for Keatley colt

Dancer searching for the perfect 10

Two divisions of a 0-65 northern sprint handicap aren't likely to solve racing's funding crisis, but the second leg has produced quite a competitive affair for the grade.

Thornaby Pearl, revitalised for a wind operation when winning at this venue three weeks ago, the first-time blinkered Annie Edson Taylor, the medium of a sizeable punt at Thirsk last time and the progressive Thunderstorm Katie, a shade unfortunate at Ayr, all arrive at Hamilton in good heart and decent nick ahead of this contest.

Their presence may make life tougher for Giselles Izzy, but the daughter of Camacho still makes plenty of appeal now she is professional-ridden once more.

The selection's stats when tackling course and distance handicaps stand at 111313 with pro handling and there isn't a lot between her and Thunderstorm Katie on their running at Ayr in July.

A return to today's venue could see her reverse those placings and she goes well for Andrew Mullen so it's a positive that 'midge' regains the ride.

Recommended Bet Back Giselles Izzy each-way SBK 9/2

The experiment to try Better And Better over seven furlongs at York was far from an unmitigated disaster as he ran better than his finishing position suggested in ninth.

Keen from a wide draw, the Acclamation colt used up a fair bit of petrol trying to keep tabs on winner Stellar Sunrise who was clearly thrown in on a mark of 88 when winning by a commanding margin.

It was still a road worth exploring by trainer Adrian Keatley who was rewarded for his ambition with some leniency from the handicapper and a run which should have put his youngster spot on for this series final.

Fellow course and distance winner Victor Cee could be a huge threat given he's drawn next to the rail and made all to win last time, while Awaafi will surely be much happier back at six furlongs after failing to settle when seeing too much daylight in the hands of Shane Gray at Newmarket.

However, there is more to come from Better And Better judged on his Knavesmire performance and he looks a valid each-way alternative to the market leaders.

Recommended Bet Back Better And Better each-way SBK 9/2

Who would have thought a five-runner Hamilton sprint would have thrown up such a dramatic conclusion to a race like the event won by 5/23.50 second favourite Iris Dancer at this track 12 days ago?

Checking the result in isolation afterwards, many punters would have simply skimmed over the victory and chalked it down as a routine ninth course win for the Hamilton specialist.

In truth, it was anything but.

After racing prominently in her familiar style, the redoubtable daughter of Kodiac lost her position two furlongs from home and looked to be cooked as she dropped back to last a furlong from home.

One in-running player certainly thought she was beaten as Iris Dancer was matched at a high of 400 as she appeared to be back-pedalling.

However, to the layers' horror (and her backers' delight), Andrew Mullen conjured up a thrilling last-to-first rally from his mount to force her head in front on the line and reward his persistence.

The victory took Iris Dancer's tally to five wins from 12 starts in fields of six or less at Hamilton, while she is 3-4 in five-runner contests so a non runner today would be very handy for her chance.

Her yard have sent out Paper Doll and Divilabother to score in recent days, while Coconut Bay was narrowly touched off at Thirsk to advertise the well-being of the Cumbrian outfit who remain in good heart as their mare searches for a perfect 10th success at Hamilton.

Recommended Bet Back Iris Dancer SBK 11/5

