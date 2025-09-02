Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes 13/2 Hamilton pick

Katie Midwinter has a pair of selections for Wednesday's racing

Drop in class should allow strong stayer to return to form

Likeable gelding can make his presence felt in juvenile contest

Charlie Johnston-trained Curran drops in class for the first time since finishing third in a two-mile contest at Chester in June when bidding for a hat-trick of wins.

He's now 3lb higher than his previous winning mark, when partnered by 7lb claimer Jack Callan, but has performed well from a higher rating since, including when narrowly denied at Haydock in July when rated 73.

Effective over this trip, the four-year-old gelding remains well treated at the weights and this ease in class should allow him to fare better than when last seen on the July Course.

On that occasion, the son of Gleneagles couldn't sustain his effort from the front in the race won by Arqoob, and was reported to have lost his right-fore shoe. He didn't finish as strongly as he can and can prove better than shown that day.

A strong stayer, Curran is out of Camelot mare Tipitena and is by a stallion who has a 25 percent success-rated with his winners-to-runners over a mile-and-three-quarters and further. Proven over further than this, he can put his stamina to good use late on, likely to be staying on as well as any of his rivals in the closing stages.

At a price of 9/25.50, Curran makes the most appeal under Joe Fanning, capable of putting in a threatening effort as he bids for a fifth career success.

Recommended Bet Back Curran in 14:05 Lingfield SBK 9/2

A son of Soldier's Call, Ice Cold Alex has impressed in four starts to date and can continue his progression for the Ollie Pears yard in this competitive nursery handicap.

The gelding made a successful start to his career by winning a novice event at Pontefract, beating subsequent winner Saucy Jane, now rated 83, by a length at odds of 15/28.50. He shaped with plenty of promise that day from a prominent position, sticking to the task well over the minimum trip.

Ice Cold Alex then featured in a highly competitive contest at Beverley, eventually finishing fifth of six but far from disgraced behind the likes of now 87-rated Old Is Gold, a 200,000gns breeze-up purchase who was subsequently bought by Wathnan Racing, Convivial third Naval Light, now rated 86, and now 95-rated Raakeb, who was only a length ahead in third.

Less impressive in his penultimate outing at Newcastle, Ice Cold Alex returned to form when only narrowly denied by 8/111.73 favourite Rogue Supremacy when sent off at odds of 10/111.00 in a four-runner nursery handicap over 5f at this track. The winner that day, who carried 9lb extra, was a £160,000 purchase as a breeze-up and had previously been sent off at odds of 11/112.00 for the Windsor Castle Stakes, as well as having form in Listed company behind now 101-rated Staya.

Open to even further progression, Ice Cold Alex has displayed a good attitude in his races to date and has proven he possesses talent, too. He can make his presence felt in this field at odds of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Ice Cold Alex in 18:15 Hamilton SBK 13/2

Now read Sam Turner's Wednesday racing tips here