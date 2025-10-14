Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Grillon to prove the full Monty at Worcester

Worcester layers Brace themselves in opener

Alan back for more seeking notable hat-trick

Pinkie ready to Rock at Nottingham

At the age of 10, Grillon De Monty is very much the senior member of this ensemble, but trainer Stephen Allen has done a terrific job with the veteran who is fancied to continue his love affair with Worcester in this staying handicap.

Formerly trained by Dan Skelton, the two-time course and distance winner achieved one of his top three performances at this venue on his latest start which was some effort considering it was both his 25th career start and horses rarely thrive when they leave his former handler.

Conditional rider Jamie Brace has struck up a good relationship with Grillon De Monty and his Chipping Norton handler with their association stretching back to victories together between the flags.

Hopefully, they can enjoy further success here with ground and track conditions ideal for the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Grillon De Monty SBK 5/2

The Class 3 mile-and-a-quarter handicap represents a well-trodden path for Mr Alan who bids to win it for the third time following successes in 2022 and 2023 when trained by George Boughey.

Now under the auspices of Kevin Philippart De Foy, the Ulysses gelding arrives on the back of a fine effort at Pontefract when beaten by two unexposed three-year-olds and it may prove a case of more of the same this afternoon with the sparely-raced Gamrai in opposition.

However, Mr Alan boasts form figures of 62112443 at this level so is highly consistent in today's grade, while he also returns to his favourite venue with another member of the Egan dynasty on board in Alexandra.

The young apprentice has made a bright start to life as a jockey, partnering nine winners from around 60 rides and, although the majority of those victories have come on the all-weather, she has ridden winners at Down Royal and on the July Course at Newmarket.

This will be another good test for Egan, but Mr Alan knows Colwick Park well and can make a bold bid to complete a notable hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Alan each-way SBK 5/1

Rock N Roll Pinkie took her course record to 51621513 with another honourable effort at the track last time and I like the fact she is reunited with Hector Crouch here.

The duo's record together reads two wins from three outings and Crouch gave the daughter of Sun Central a fabulous ride to win at York on her penultimate start.

A modest early gallop arguably compromised Rock N Roll Pinkie a fortnight ago as the race won by Expressionless developed into a sprint up the straight and the presence of Mighty Bandit and Call My Bluff may make this race more of a genuine test at the trip which should suit a strong stayer.

Recommended Bet Back Rock N Roll Pinkie SBK 4/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here

Back Grillon de Monty @ 5/23.50

Back Mr Alan each-way @ 5/16.00

Back Rock N Roll Pinkie @ 4/15.00